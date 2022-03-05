What's new

Indian Navy successfully test fires advanced version of BrahMos missile | Watch

Indian Navy test fires advanced version of BrahMos missile


File photo of BrahMos missile (Photo: India Today)


The Indian Navy successfully test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile on Saturday. In a tweet, the Navy said the test-firing validated the long-range precision strike capability of the BrahMos missile.


"Long range precision strike capability of advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pin point destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms. Yet another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Navy tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500015602865680390


The Navy conducts regular tests of the BrahMos, one of the world's most lethal cruise missiles.

India, in November 2020, tested a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the air version of the BrahMos missile was tested when it was fired by supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I. The test was carried out from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The successful test-fire of the fighter jet was a major milestone as it cleared the stage for the serial production of the air version of the BrahMos missiles within the country.

Indian Navy successfully test fires advanced version of BrahMos missile | Watch

The Indian Navy successfully test fired an advanced version of the BrahMos missile on Saturday.
