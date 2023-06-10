What's new

Indian Navy Showcases Multi-Aircraft Carrier Power, Major Demonstration of Operational Prowess

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
266
0
444
Country
India
Location
India
1686412659641.png

Days after the Indian Navy’s two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant were spotted by satellite imagery experts sailing together in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy today unveiled that the mission was part of a multi-carrier operations demonstration involving both carrier groups, including more than 35 aircraft off India’s eastern seaboard.
1686412681260.png

In a statement, the Indian Navy said, “This demonstration of naval prowess underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests, maintaining regional stability, and fostering cooperative partnerships in the maritime domain. It also marks a significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond. The exercise involved seamless integration of two Aircraft Carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant- along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India’s technological expertise in the maritime domain.“
1686412707360.png

The Russian origin INS Vikramaditya turns 10 this year in Indian Navy service, having been commissioned at Severodvinsk in November 2013. The INS Vikrant, India’s most ambitious military shipbuilding effort, celebrates a year in service this September. Both carrier, described by the navy as “centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as ‘floating sovereign airfields’, providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R Sea Hawk, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters.”

The Indian Navy’s new under-delivery MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters debuted carrier operations with INS Vikrant only a few days ago:
1686412752517.png

The Indian Navy’s statement continues, “These mobile bases can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard our national interests across the globe. In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our ‘collective’ security needs in the Region. The successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority. As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, significance of Aircraft Carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation’s defence strategy and promoting regional stability.“

Open source intelligence analyst Damien Symon tweeted out this satellite image of INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya together in the Arabian Sea on June 5. See more of Symon’s work here.
1686412805338.png

The INS Vikrant has had a busy 10 months since its induction, with its commissioning crew comfortably meeting deadlines to get the ship fully operational in all aspects. In February this year, shortly after the first MiG-29Ks operated off her deck, pilots flew in indigenous N-LCA naval fighters to try out the new carrier deck.
1686412985604.png

Livefist learns that INS Vikrant is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s quest for new generation deck-based fighters for its carriers is said to be moving forward. Livefist reported earlier this year that the Indian Navy had greenflagged the Rafale in a face-off contest between the French fighter and the American Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The exercises are clearly designed as a flex at an increasing Chinese attempt to assert in the Indian Ocean region. The twin aircraft carrier group flex comes at a time when the Indian Air Force has been conducting a series of long-range anti-surface operations over the Indian Ocean using frontline fighters. The first mission involved a package of Rafales flying a long range mission for over six hours into the Andaman Sea and southern Indian Ocean. According to the IAF, “The aircraft “fought” their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point.”
1686412903517.png

The second mission was an even longer maritime mission involving Su-30MKI fighters with mid-air tankers flying an eight-hour mission deep over the Indian Ocean over both seaboards to demonstrate a long range anti-ship or land attack operation.
www.livefistdefence.com

Indian Navy Flexes Twin Aircraft Carrier Groups - Livefist

Days after the Indian Navy's two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant were spotted by satellite imagery experts sailing together in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy today unveiled that the mission was part of a multi-carrier operations demonstration involving both...
www.livefistdefence.com www.livefistdefence.com
 
N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
266
0
444
Country
India
Location
India

INS Vikrant goes for refit, Indian Navy gets ready for Indo-Pacific​

1686469314148.png

Around June 3-4, the Indian Navy put out its formidable maritime capabilities on display with strike forces headed by INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant wargaming on high seas in Arabian sea with 35 MiG-29K strike aircraft, newly acquired MH 60 R helicopters from US, and a host of warships and submarines. The synchronized war drill was watched by top naval commanders as India projected its dominance in the Indian Ocean.

Even though INS Vikrant is headed for its mandatory “guarantee refit”, the INS Vikramaditya carrier is fully operational after a major overhaul last year and will be charting oceans this year. The Indian Navy will be sending its warships, submarines and P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft for the Quad Malabar exercises off the coast of Sydney this August with serious multi-level participation from US, Japan, and host Australian Navy.

While INS Vikrant is getting refitted, the Narendra Modi government is also expected to take a decision on acquiring possibly 26 Rafale-Maritime aircraft for the new aircraft carrier to maintain operational synergy and seamless maintenance of its top end fighter platforms with the Indian Air Force. The IAF’s Rafale fighters will be seen in action at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in France with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance at the show.

The Indian Navy is also expected to get 10 Sikorsky multi-role helicopters from the US by the end of this year with remaining joining the fleet next year.

Given that the Indian Navy has the maritime capability to project dominance in the Indo-Pacific, it is no longer either operationally or doctrinally bound between the Straits of Malacca and the Gulf of Aden as was projected in the past. While the Indian Navy is projecting demand for a third aircraft carrier, the Navy has plans to deploy one carrier on the east and another carrier on the western seaboard of India with mission specific deployments and no maritime diplomacy.

With China investing in ports and bases in ASEAN, Indian sub-continent and the Middle East the Indian Navy has to also look at new bases to operate in the south Indian Ocean and deter any sub-continental power to host Chinese PLAN warships. India is also seeking investments from oil rich powers in the Middle East to invest in ports in Indian Ocean littoral states so that there is ready infrastructure for future maritime security of the Southeast Asia region. That city state of Singapore has the largest military in the ASEAN does not bode well for countering the challenge of expansionist Chinese Navy.
www.google.com

INS Vikrant goes for refit, Indian Navy gets ready for Indo-Pacific

Even though INS Vikrant is headed for “guarantee refit” at Cochin shipyard, INS Vikramaditya is fully operational and ready to chart Indo-Pacific.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,443
-39
3,097
Country
India
Location
India
NG Missile Vessels said:

INS Vikrant goes for refit, Indian Navy gets ready for Indo-Pacific​

View attachment 933707
Around June 3-4, the Indian Navy put out its formidable maritime capabilities on display with strike forces headed by INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant wargaming on high seas in Arabian sea with 35 MiG-29K strike aircraft, newly acquired MH 60 R helicopters from US, and a host of warships and submarines. The synchronized war drill was watched by top naval commanders as India projected its dominance in the Indian Ocean.

Even though INS Vikrant is headed for its mandatory “guarantee refit”, the INS Vikramaditya carrier is fully operational after a major overhaul last year and will be charting oceans this year. The Indian Navy will be sending its warships, submarines and P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft for the Quad Malabar exercises off the coast of Sydney this August with serious multi-level participation from US, Japan, and host Australian Navy.

While INS Vikrant is getting refitted, the Narendra Modi government is also expected to take a decision on acquiring possibly 26 Rafale-Maritime aircraft for the new aircraft carrier to maintain operational synergy and seamless maintenance of its top end fighter platforms with the Indian Air Force. The IAF’s Rafale fighters will be seen in action at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in France with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance at the show.

The Indian Navy is also expected to get 10 Sikorsky multi-role helicopters from the US by the end of this year with remaining joining the fleet next year.

Given that the Indian Navy has the maritime capability to project dominance in the Indo-Pacific, it is no longer either operationally or doctrinally bound between the Straits of Malacca and the Gulf of Aden as was projected in the past. While the Indian Navy is projecting demand for a third aircraft carrier, the Navy has plans to deploy one carrier on the east and another carrier on the western seaboard of India with mission specific deployments and no maritime diplomacy.

With China investing in ports and bases in ASEAN, Indian sub-continent and the Middle East the Indian Navy has to also look at new bases to operate in the south Indian Ocean and deter any sub-continental power to host Chinese PLAN warships. India is also seeking investments from oil rich powers in the Middle East to invest in ports in Indian Ocean littoral states so that there is ready infrastructure for future maritime security of the Southeast Asia region. That city state of Singapore has the largest military in the ASEAN does not bode well for countering the challenge of expansionist Chinese Navy.
www.google.com

INS Vikrant goes for refit, Indian Navy gets ready for Indo-Pacific

Even though INS Vikrant is headed for “guarantee refit” at Cochin shipyard, INS Vikramaditya is fully operational and ready to chart Indo-Pacific.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...

There should be at least one Vikrant class aircraft, but unfortunately, our planners are s##kers.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Raj-Hindustani
Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is back on high seas
Replies
5
Views
1K
NG Missile Vessels
N
GiantPanda
  • Article
Indian Navy pilots haven’t landed on an aircraft carrier in 2 yrs & won’t anytime soon
Replies
0
Views
790
GiantPanda
GiantPanda
W
Rafale Marine to operate from INS Vikrant (R11):- La Tribune
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
walterbibikow
W
Zarvan
Long wait for Vikrant and new flag but let there be no delay in getting Indian jets onboard | OPINION
Replies
2
Views
946
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Zarvan
Rafale Or Super Hornet, Which Fighter Will The Indian Navy Choose? | Battle Cry With Shiv Aroor
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom