"Dubey managed to run away and with the help of some locals, reached Dahanu Primary Health Centre. As he had more than 90 per cent burn injuries, "



What sensationalist bullcrap. Nobody with 90% burns is escaping or "running away with help". Poor bstard was most probably found completely unable to function or move and barely alive by these locals.



Why must Indian media constantly try to make every Indian sound heroic as though they put up some resistance and fought hard against their oppressor? This is b.s. "we fought hard at Panipat and downed an f16 while falling heroically" logic.



The poor sod was fked up beyond all recognition when he was picked up, helpless, toasted and clinging to life. 90% burns. There is no Bollywood movie to be made here.