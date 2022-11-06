What's new

Indian Navy pilots haven’t landed on an aircraft carrier in 2 yrs & won’t anytime soon

Indians don't have much of a carrier program and hadn't an actual operational carrier for years.

theprint.in

Why Indian Navy pilots haven’t landed on an aircraft carrier in 2 yrs & won't anytime soon

While INS Vikramaditya's repair and refit process is delayed, landing on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will likely take place early 2023. Meanwhile, naval pilots train on a shore-based test facility in Goa.
theprint.in theprint.in

New Delhi: The elite fighter pilots of the Indian Navy have not landed on an aircraft carrier for nearly two years and the wait is expected to get longer with the first landing on-board the INS Vikrant likely to take place only early next year, ThePrint has learnt.

The INS Vikramaditya, the other aircraft carrier, has been out of action for the past two years as it is undergoing a repair and refit process. A fire on-board the aircraft carrier in July this year, while it was on a sea trial after refit, added to the delay in its operationalisation, sources in the defence and security establishments said.

It is now expected that the Russian-origin carrier will be made fully operational by the end of this year or early next year.
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
7K
ni8mare
ni8mare
PanzerKiel
Incident of fire reported onboard INS Vikramaditya
Replies
12
Views
852
johncliu88
J
GamoAccu
INS Vikrant: Why India’s aircraft carrier is no match for China
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
DF41
DF41
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INS Vikrant: Why India’s aircraft carrier is no match for China
Replies
0
Views
399
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zarvan
Long wait for Vikrant and new flag but let there be no delay in getting Indian jets onboard | OPINION
Replies
2
Views
668
Hindustani78
Hindustani78

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom