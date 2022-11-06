Indians don't have much of a carrier program and hadn't an actual operational carrier for years.
New Delhi: The elite fighter pilots of the Indian Navy have not landed on an aircraft carrier for nearly two years and the wait is expected to get longer with the first landing on-board the INS Vikrant likely to take place only early next year, ThePrint has learnt.
The INS Vikramaditya, the other aircraft carrier, has been out of action for the past two years as it is undergoing a repair and refit process. A fire on-board the aircraft carrier in July this year, while it was on a sea trial after refit, added to the delay in its operationalisation, sources in the defence and security establishments said.
It is now expected that the Russian-origin carrier will be made fully operational by the end of this year or early next year.
Why Indian Navy pilots haven’t landed on an aircraft carrier in 2 yrs & won't anytime soon
