Indian navy - Is going to be the best "11 years" (2015-2026)

Hi All,



By looking at the already commissioned and planned commission ships between 2015 to 2026. It seems best 11 years for the Indian navy.



There are a few incidents also happened but looking around at Big and strong operational navies - US, China, and Russia... Incidents are not only limited to the Indian navy. So expected that a few friends come and start trolling.



But just some advice- We are talking about big and strong navies which operates a large number of operational ships.

Aircraft carriers



INS Vikrant - commissioning in 2022





Nuclear Submarine:



INS INS Arihant (SSBN) - 2016

INS Arighat (SSBN) - commissioning in 2022

3rd Arihant-class Nuclear (SSBN) - Launched on 23 November 2021, scheduled to commission in 2024 (adding two years delay 2026)

INS Chakra-3 commissioning in 2025-26 (10 years leased)



Stealth Destroyers



INS Visakhapatnam - 2021

INS Mormugao - commissioning in 2022

INS Imphal - commissioning in 2025-26



Multi-role stealth frigates



Nilgiri 12651 August 2022

Udaygiri 12652 2024 (expected) (Launched)

Nilgiri class 12653 February 2023 (expected) (Launched)

Nilgiri class 12654 February 2025 (expected) (Launched)

INS Himgiri August 2023 (expected) (Launched)

Nilgiri class 3023 August 2024 (expected) (Launched)

Nilgiri class 3024 August 2025 (expected) (Launched)



Talwar-class frigate (Ship 1) - commissioning before 2025

Talwar-class frigate (Ship 2) - commissioning before 2025



Diesel-electric attack submarines:



Kalvari 14 December 2017

Khanderi 28 September 2019

Karanj 10 March 2021

Vela 25 November 2021

Vagir Late 2022 (expected) (Sea trials)

Vagsheer March 2024 (expected)(Launched)





Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft



Kadmatt P 29 7 January 2016

Kiltan P 30 6 October 2017

Kavaratti 22 October 2020



At least - 5-6 new ships would be commissioned before 2026 (9 under construction)





GRSE-class survey vessel

At least - 3 would be commissioned before 2026 (under construction)





Deep-submergence rescue vehicle



The Indian Navy inducted its first DSRV in November 2018 and second in 2019.





Helicopters and Aircraft's:



Boeing P-8I Neptune - The Indian Navy inducted the first squadron in November 2015. (Total active -12)



Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk- 2 delivered and Deliveries are expected to be completed by 2025. (Total-24)



Dhruv Mk III MR - 12 delivered and Deliveries are expected to be completed by 2024. (Total-16)