Indian Navy gets 5th Scorpene-class submarine Vagir

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Tuesday received the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir ahead of its planned commissioning next month, officials said.The induction of the submarine, built under Project-75, is set to bolster the Indian Navy’s combat capability.India has been focusing on shoring up its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China’s growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.Project-75 includes the indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design.The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.“Launched on Nov 12, 2020, Vagir commenced the sea trials from February 1 and it is a matter of great pride that she has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines,” Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements, he said.Commander Madhwal said the construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.He said the submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy.On Sunday, the Navy commissioned the indigenously built guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao. PTI MPB RT RT