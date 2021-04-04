What's new

Indian Navy frigate, INS Talwar, arrived at the port of Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

ردًا على مناورات بحرية باكستانية-إيرانية في الخليج،، فرقاطة هندية تصل إلى السعودية

#IndianNavy‘s Frigate INS Talwar #MissionDeployed in the Gulf arrived at Jubail Port, Saudi Arabia 03 Apr 21. This visit underscores deep-rooted friendly ties & multi-faceted #defence cooperation between 🇮🇳 & 🇸🇦 (1/2).#India #KSA friendship#Sentinels of the Seas@MODSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/DoQTPvR1Dh
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 4, 2021
The Indian frigate will exercise the crossing called the PASSEX with the Royal Saudi Navy upon its departure. The Indian frigate is present in the Arabian Gulf as part of Operation Sankalp to provide protection for cargo ships after the Iranian attacks on shipping for the last period.



https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/04/04/ردًا-على-مناورات-بحرية-باكستانية-إيرا/
https://twitter.com/indiannavy/status/1378726694656253960?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
 
I hope IN brings idols of Al'laat and Auzz'a so they can put them back in Mecca .
 
