Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard lies exposed

Pakistan Navy Ships are on regular patrol and on 24/7 vigilance. Indian navy & Indian Coast Gaurd is spreading fake news of refraining Pakistani Ship in international waters. Ships have freedom of navigation to patrol maritime areas of interest.
Indian Channels are propagating an old story by mutilating facts. India is just trying to project itself as a competent force. But reality is known to all.
Indian Channels are propagating an old story by mutilating facts. India is just trying to project itself as a competent force. But reality is known to all.