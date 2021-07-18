Indian Navy accepts the 1st batch of two MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopters

https://navalpost.com/indian-navy-mh-60r-multi-role-helicopters/
The ceremony held at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego
Indian Navy accepted the first two of its MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopters (MRH) from US Navy in a ceremony held at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego on 16 Jul 21, the Indian Navy announced with a press release.
The ceremony marked the formal transfer of these helicopters from the US Navy to the Indian Navy, which were accepted by His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the USA. The ceremony also witnessed the exchange of helicopter documents between Vice Adm Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces, US Navy and Vice Adm Ravneet Singh, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), Indian Navy.
Photo Courtesy Of The Indian Navy
“MH-60R is the most advanced maritime multi-mission helicopter in operation-deployed globally, and its mission performance by far, second to none. We appreciate the tremendous confidence placed in Team SeaHawk by the Indian Navy through their selection of the Romeo. We stand committed to making this program a tremendous success in partnership with the U.S. and the Indian Navies.” said William L. Blair, Vice President and Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin India.
MH-60R helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation, USA is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state of the art avionics/ sensors. 24 of these helicopters are being procured under Foreign Military Sales from the US Government. The helicopters would also be modified with several India Unique Equipment and weapons.
The induction of these MRH would further enhance the Indian Navy’s three-dimensional capabilities. In order to exploit these potent helicopters, the first batch of Indian crew is presently undergoing training in the USA.
