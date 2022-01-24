What's new

Indian Nationals Found frozen to Death on Canadian Border after attempting Illegal Crossing

A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after four people, one an infant, were found dead in a Manitoba field, near the Canada-U.S. border, on Wednesday.

"What I am about to share is going to be difficult for many people to hear," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said at a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday. "It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy."

The bodies of a man, woman and baby were found together in one area, while the body of a teen boy was found a few metres away, she said.


They are believed to have died from exposure to the freezing weather while attempting to walk across the border from Canada to the United States.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the RCMP integrated border enforcement team were alerted that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had apprehended a group that crossed into the U.S. from Canada, near the town of Emerson.

