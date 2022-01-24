Indian Nationals Found frozen to Death on Canadian Border after attempting Illegal Crossing

A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after four people, one an infant, were found dead in a Manitoba field, near the Canada-U.S. border, on Wednesday."What I am about to share is going to be difficult for many people to hear," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said at a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday. "It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy."The bodies of a man, woman and baby were found together in one area, while the body of a teen boy was found a few metres away, she said.They are believed to have died from exposure to the freezing weather while attempting to walk across the border from Canada to the United States.Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the RCMP integrated border enforcement team were alerted that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had apprehended a group that crossed into the U.S. from Canada, near the town of Emerson.