Indian nationals caught begging in Bangladesh

An Indian national named Sri Sitaram Lal Chandra (50) was caught crossing the border illegally in Sylhet.

He is the son of Shri Shyamlal Chandra Das of Matiadhal area under Marwari police station in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, India. South Surma Police Station ASI Aminur Rahman has filed a case against him for infiltrating Bangladesh.Police on Saturday (November 26th) arrested Indian national Sitaram in a case and sent him to jail through a court.South Surma Police Station OC Kamrul Hasan Talukder confirmed the matter to media on Sunday (November 26).He said the arrested Indian national Sitaram Lal Chandra had been traveling in different parts of India for 53 days.Sitaram speaks Bengali and Hindi. Police have filed a case against him under the Control of Anti-Law Act as he does not have any passport or any other valid documents.Earlier on Friday (November 26) night, police arrested him with the help of locals from Varthakhla area of Dakshin Surma police station.