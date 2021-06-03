What's new

Indian nationals caught begging in Bangladesh

www.somoynews.tv

বাংলাদেশে ভিক্ষা করতে এসে ভারতীয় নাগরিক ধরা | বাংলাদেশ

২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২১ | অবৈধভাবে সীমান্ত পাড়ি দিয়ে নদী সাঁতরে সিলেটে এসে ধরা পড়েছেন ভারতীয় নাগরিক শ্রী সিতারাম লাল চন্দ্র (৫০) নামের এক ব্যক্তি।
An Indian national named Sri Sitaram Lal Chandra (50) was caught crossing the border illegally in Sylhet.

He is the son of Shri Shyamlal Chandra Das of Matiadhal area under Marwari police station in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, India. South Surma Police Station ASI Aminur Rahman has filed a case against him for infiltrating Bangladesh.

Police on Saturday (November 26th) arrested Indian national Sitaram in a case and sent him to jail through a court.

South Surma Police Station OC Kamrul Hasan Talukder confirmed the matter to media on Sunday (November 26).

He said the arrested Indian national Sitaram Lal Chandra had been traveling in different parts of India for 53 days. He then crossed the Jaflong border about a month ago and reached Sylhet illegally by swimming in the river. After coming to Sylhet, he started begging at various places including the railway station.

Sitaram speaks Bengali and Hindi. Police have filed a case against him under the Control of Anti-Law Act as he does not have any passport or any other valid documents.

Earlier on Friday (November 26) night, police arrested him with the help of locals from Varthakhla area of Dakshin Surma police station.
India
Detention
Sylhet
Indian citizen
Begging
 
liar india is supaaarr powaaarrrr bengladesh is just tiny country which india can invade and gobble up.
we beat 1300 pla and we battered pakistan.
 
