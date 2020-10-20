Indian national who mocked Islam deported - Maldives

undercover JIX
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 6, 2008
- 7,066
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian national who mocked Islam deported
in an hour
0%
0%
0%
The Indian national who came under fire for mocking Islam has been deported.
The man, who worked as a medical doctor at a popular private clinic was arrested on October 2nd after he was seen walking around the streets of Male' in a state of intoxication and spewing hatred against Islam.
The man had claimed that he has special status in the Maldives while the police attempted to arrest him. He was later released by the court.
The police on Monday said the man has now been permanently deported back to him country. He was sent back to his country on October 13, said the police.
in an hour
0%
0%
0%
The Indian national who came under fire for mocking Islam has been deported.
The man, who worked as a medical doctor at a popular private clinic was arrested on October 2nd after he was seen walking around the streets of Male' in a state of intoxication and spewing hatred against Islam.
The man had claimed that he has special status in the Maldives while the police attempted to arrest him. He was later released by the court.
The police on Monday said the man has now been permanently deported back to him country. He was sent back to his country on October 13, said the police.