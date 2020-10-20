What's new

Indian national who mocked Islam deported - Maldives

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,066
-1
6,346
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian national who mocked Islam deported
in an hour


0%
0%
0%

The Indian national who came under fire for mocking Islam has been deported.

The man, who worked as a medical doctor at a popular private clinic was arrested on October 2nd after he was seen walking around the streets of Male' in a state of intoxication and spewing hatred against Islam.

The man had claimed that he has special status in the Maldives while the police attempted to arrest him. He was later released by the court.

The police on Monday said the man has now been permanently deported back to him country. He was sent back to his country on October 13, said the police.

avas.mv

Indian national who mocked Islam deported

Maldives News Leader
avas.mv avas.mv
Supa Powa status.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,160
-19
19,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Never trust a Hindu

Does matter where you are, never trust a Hindu

This isn't casual racism

I give this message to all Muslims from Turks to Iranians, from African Muslims to Indonesian Muslims


These Hindus have been mentally damaged with a form of historical PTSD because of Muslim domination of India over the last 1000 years

This is the basis of why India had to be partitioned


They carry a burden and a hugh chip on their shoulders, dosent matter how docile monkey like they look to your face they are plotting and swearing at you behind your back


They support your DESTRUCTION



NEVER ever make the mistake of trusting a hindu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top