What's new

Indian national arrested over illegally crossing into Pakistan - ARY News .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,244
2
3,256
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1311188033333592065

Indian national arrested over crossing into Pakistan
Web Desk On Sep 30, 2020
indian nationals arrested crossing Pakistan

SIALKOT: Police on Wednesday arrested an Indian who illegally crossed into Pakistan from India via working boundary in Sialkot, ARY News reported.
As per details, an Indian national named Harinder Singh was arrested over illegally crossing into Pakistan. He is said to be a resident of Kamilpur.
The case against the Indian national has been registered under the Foreigners’ Act. Meanwhile, the police have begun its investigation from Harinder Singh from various aspects.

In August, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel conducted an operation near Lari Adda area of the city and arrested an Indian national residing in the area.
Read more: Indian national arrested in KP district
According to deputy director FIA Amir Nawaz, Pancham Tiwari is a resident of the Indian city of Banaras (Now known as Varanasi) and had entered Pakistan illegally ten years ago and had been residing in the country ever since.
Amir Nawaz informed that Pancham Tiwari and Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala, became friends in 2009 after which Tiwari entered Pakistan illegally and managed to get a National Identity Card under a pseudonym.
Kamran had helped Tiwari to obtain a CNIC under a false name, revealed to be, Bilal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Oracle Two Indian nationals arrested in Cholistan Pakistan Pakistan's Internal Security 32
Champion_Usmani FIA arrests Indian national Pancham Tewari with fake documents in Gujranwala Pakistan's Internal Security 37
Chakar The Great Some anti-national apples arrested by Indian Punjab Police Central & South Asia 1
Zarvan Indian National Arrested from Tribal Areas ???????? Pakistan's Internal Security 85
S Indian national arrested for leaking sensitive information of Indian Defence Attache to Pakistan Age Central & South Asia 21
STRANGER BIRD Indian nationals gang arrested in UK over drug smuggling business Europe & Russia 3
AnnoyingOrange Indian police arrests 2 Chinese nationals for stealing, swapping diamonds with fakes Central & South Asia 12
Devil Soul Indian national arrested in Islamabad Pakistan's Internal Security 1
thesolar65 Indian national arrested in Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
supun1 Indian national arrested for photographing Temple Trees Central & South Asia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top