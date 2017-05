Indian national arrested in Islamabad

The suspect was detained in Islamabad's F-8 area on May 19.ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Indian man has been arrested in Islamabad after he failed to produce the required travel documents.According to police, the man identified as Sheikh Nabi, a resident of Mumbai, was detained during routine patrol in F-8 area on May 19.The suspicious person has been booked under the Foreigners Act, 1946. Police have also obtained a 14-day judicial remand.