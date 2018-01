Wonder what Indian Muslims opinion is, on the matter of the India Israel cooperation. Indian Muslims on one side are occupied with regular taunts of abusive degrading anti Pakistani slogans and on the other, like many Muslims across the world are openly anti Israeli and pro Palestinian. Does this put them in a dilemma? Support your enemy against your rival? Meaning indias Muslims support for Israels stance towards Pakistan which has proven to be everything agaisnt the land and people of Pakistan all though they have not directly targeted Pakistan as they have done with Palestine, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Lebonon.

