Indian Muslims Should be Allowed to Migrate to Pakistan.

May 21, 2013
As we all know that Pakistan was created as a state not just for the Muslims of present day areas and regions that make up Pakistan but rather for all the Muslims of the sub-continent. Therefore Pakistan should allow Indian Muslims to migrate to Pakistan permanently and take up Pakistani nationality who wants to do so. Its more imperative for Pakistan as Muslims because the illegitimate Israel being non-muslims and jews has kept its doors open for any jew wanting to migrate to Israel.They even have established a separate govt department which facilitates those wanting to migrate to Israel. Moreover India also willingly accept hindus from Pakistan who wants to migrate to India for any reason and give them Indian nationality. So Pakistan should also keep its doors open for Indian Muslims irrespective of whether there's demand to migrate to Pakistan or not as a matter of principle.
 
Most important point in your quote!
 
we will put a red carpet at wagah border for those who want to...but i am 200% sure no one is going to turn up, not even cats and dogs!
 
LOL!

This has to be a joke!

Do you really think they want to come over to your place?

Seriously?

There are now and then cases where I've heard some people from Hyderabad and other places move to Pakistan now and then under special considerations, but we're talking about 20 crores here.

You really must be high to suggest something like that.
 
you seriously need to stop posting your stupid ideas, what makes you think an indian muslim would want to come to Pakistan? Afghans are already a huge burden on us, we should not accept anyone (indian muslims = never) until our economic situation gets better.
 
Pakistan is over-crowded but Indian Muslims need a country of their own adjacent to Pakistan with the possibility of some kind of Federation with Pakistan. Such an arrangement would solve India's " MUSLIM PROBLEM " and they can have a PURE HINDU STATE ( convert all Indians of Sikh , Christian Parsi etc. to Hindu faith).
 

