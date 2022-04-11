Indian Muslims are in a grave danger

Yesterday, Ram Navmi was celebrated across India. But this year something was different.
Earlier Hindus never used to enter Muslim areas to celebrate their festival.
But this year not only enter Muslim areas but also chanted provocative slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram, 'Vande Mataram', 'Pakistan Murdabad' etc.
When Muslims chased out Hindus out of their areas. They were arrested. Even the houses of Muslims were demolished.
It is obvious that Hindus want to provoke peaceful loving Muslims and then massacre them in a state sponsored pogrom.
@jamahir @Joe Shearer @DrJekyll @Novus ordu seclorum @Areesh @Bleek
