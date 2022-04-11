What's new

Indian Muslims are in a grave danger

Akshay89

Akshay89

Yesterday, Ram Navmi was celebrated across India. But this year something was different.

Earlier Hindus never used to enter Muslim areas to celebrate their festival.

But this year not only enter Muslim areas but also chanted provocative slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram, 'Vande Mataram', 'Pakistan Murdabad' etc.
When Muslims chased out Hindus out of their areas. They were arrested. Even the houses of Muslims were demolished.
It is obvious that Hindus want to provoke peaceful loving Muslims and then massacre them in a state sponsored pogrom.

Wergeland

Wergeland

Americas close ally and largest democracy in the world. As usual USA is feeding anti-muslim regime just like it had been feeding the colonial genocidal enterprise called Israel. The country of Jefferson and Lincoln hijacked by traitor neocons.
 
werfish

What is Muslim area in India? How is chanting Jai Shri Ram provocation??
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

a 15 seconds clip is not enough to tell what is going on.

India is littered with temples and mosques in close proximity, could be just a random group who happened to be passing through a street where there happened to be a mosque.

There is no evidence whatsoever here in the clip provided here to suggest anything apart from a random procession making its way through an area where there was a mosque.

Rest assured, it would have made the news if any untoward stuff went down there.
 
STREANH

Although intolerance and such incidents are increasing ever since Modi was elected, saying Indian Muslims are in grave danger is an extreme exaggeration.
 

