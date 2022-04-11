Indian Muslims are in a grave danger

a 15 seconds clip is not enough to tell what is going on.



India is littered with temples and mosques in close proximity, could be just a random group who happened to be passing through a street where there happened to be a mosque.



There is no evidence whatsoever here in the clip provided here to suggest anything apart from a random procession making its way through an area where there was a mosque.



Rest assured, it would have made the news if any untoward stuff went down there.