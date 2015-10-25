What's new

Indian Muslims and Liberals are trapped in a toxic relationship

So more domesticated Muslims are needed in India, who are liberal (= totally indifferent towards Islam, only Arabic or Persian names)?

When the white masters demand liberalism we should become liberals, right? Don’t we - and this includes Hindus too - have an own culture, history, religion and codes of conduct? Why must we become copies of the West?

I don’t like liberals either, in the West they try to use minorities for political gain and some Muslims fall for it because they are so desperate that everybody who has a slightly positive attitude towards Islam becomes their super hero. Even though they promote things that are not only alien to Islam but also totally against it. Sorry we don’t Need the LGBTQGJGIPUYZ-People to be successful, we don’t need politicians to tell us that we are victims and need their protection. This mentality and state worship is the reason why some Muslims don’t prosper in the West!

Muslims need to grow a spine and stop this submissive behavior. Seriously.

PS: Liberalism is not a synonym for everything good in this world. Check the history of the French Revolution for example how liberals treated people if they weren’t as „liberal“ as them. The Guillotine is a powerful tool to persuade someone, right? And now we have the same people forcing other people to become like them.
 
