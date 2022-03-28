Indian Muslims also voted for creation of Pakistan: Pakistan PM Imran Khan during show of strength rally

I personally believe that he “fell on religion” due to the fact that he was trying to link back to the fact that he wanted Pakistan to be a welfare state. He mentioned that countries like Scandinavia were linking back to Islamic principles due to their advancements in the health and welfares sector, as well as their care for their people.It is not that Imran khan is in a dangerous position that is leading to him using religion as an argument, but the fundamental principles of his entire regime, which is entirely different to the attitudes and ideals of previous prime ministers.