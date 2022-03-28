What's new

Indian Muslims also voted for creation of Pakistan: Pakistan PM Imran Khan during show of strength rally

Akshay89

Akshay89

Mar 1, 2022
Country
India
Location
India
Facing the biggest threat to his post as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan expectedly fell back on religion to rally public support around him ahead of the no-confidence vote against his government.

Addressing a huge gathering at Islamabad ahead of the vote against his government, Imran Khan repeatedly fell back on his claim to recreate “Riyasat e Madinain Pakistan based on the principles of Prophet Muhammad.

Imran praised non-Islamic countries in western Europe and Scandinavia for following the principles of Islam without following the religion by caring for the poor sections of the society. However, he also praised China for following Islamic principles even as China continues to persecute Muslim community in Xinjiang.

Further, Imran Khan went on to say that the Muslims in India also voted for the creation of Pakistan. He went on to say that Muslims in India wanted to see what an actual Riyasat e Madina looks like, that is why they voted for the creation of Pakistan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508091956584345602


The data for provincial elections in India in 1946 does suggest that majority of Muslims in India voted for Muslim League, which wanted a creation of separate Pakistan.

Imran Khan also said that India was ruled by slaves at one point of time, probably referring to Slave dynasty which ruled gangetic plains in the 13th century, without realizing that India is slightly bigger than that.

With the economy in doldrums, inflation shooting up, and country still in FATF grey list for its support to terrorism, religion was the only thing that Imran Khan could fall back on. He attacked his opposition relentlessly throughout his speech, and tried to list the achievements of his government.

With a united opposition and Pakistan Army not showing any willingness to help him, Imran Khan has gambled on religion to save his government, like every Pakistan politician.

www.opindia.com

Imran Khan says Muslims in India had also voted for Pakistan

Imran Khan fell back on religion to rally public support ahead of the no-confidence vote against his government
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com

@SuvarnaTeja @Bleek @jamahir @hussain0216 @Imran Khan @El Sidd @Abdul Rehman Majeed @I.R.A @Joe Shearer @HydNizam @pakpride00090 @Areesh
 
Last edited:
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Country
India
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
are you a just random person, a friend of @SuvarnaTeja, or an alt account of @SuvarnaTeja ?
 
A

AlbastiLeGrand

Mar 24, 2022
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Akshay89 said:
I personally believe that he “fell on religion” due to the fact that he was trying to link back to the fact that he wanted Pakistan to be a welfare state. He mentioned that countries like Scandinavia were linking back to Islamic principles due to their advancements in the health and welfares sector, as well as their care for their people.
It is not that Imran khan is in a dangerous position that is leading to him using religion as an argument, but the fundamental principles of his entire regime, which is entirely different to the attitudes and ideals of previous prime ministers.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
They are NRI Pakistanis living in abroad but pretend to be Indians to get some respect from white.
delusion man.. why we want to be from a country famous for scam calls..

On topic: That is true and often misunderstood as he is talking about India pre-1947. So muslims living in those regions overwhelmly supported Pakistan like in Dehli, Bajnaur, Ali garh, Alahbad, Bengal, etc. besides muslims in Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir, Sindh, and KPK.
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

Mar 1, 2022
Country
India
Location
India
DrJekyll said:
Pakistan has a moral obligation to protect itself
Indian Muslims sacrifice the most for creation of Pakistan. They love Pakistan. As Imran Khan said even Indian Muslims want to see Pakistan succeed.

If there is a state sponsored anti Muslim pogrom in India, Pakistan has every right to intervene. Pakistan is the guardian of Indian Muslims.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
Country
India
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
Indian Muslims sacrifice the most for creation of Pakistan. They love Pakistan. As Imran Khan said even Indian Muslims want to see Pakistan succeed.

If there is a state sponsored anti Muslim pogrom in India, Pakistan has every right to intervene. Pakistan is the guardian of Indian Muslims.
You have completely dodged my question on why you think Pakistan supporters haven't left India
 
Mugen

Mugen

Feb 16, 2018
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Akshay89 said:
Indian Muslims sacrifice the most for creation of Pakistan. They love Pakistan. As Imran Khan said even Indian Muslims want to see Pakistan succeed.

If there is a state sponsored anti Muslim pogrom in India, Pakistan has every right to intervene. Pakistan is the guardian of Indian Muslims.
Never seen any form of love from Indian Muslims.
 

