Indian Muslim Refugees?

There is a grave danger to lives of 250 million people. And you are concerned about economics.If the BJP wins again and radicalization persists, Is Pakistan expecting a refugee influx from Muslim Indians?
How much strain can that have on our economy?
Is this a gateway for more terrorists to sneak in?
There is a grave danger to lives of 250 million people. And you are concerned about economics.
How will a Muslim from Tamil Nadu travel to Pakistan? Too much distance.
Plus Pakistan's border is fenced and well manned. Pakistan has already said it won't accept refugees from India.
It's a shame that no one cares about Indian Muslims and sees them as a unwanted burden.
It's a shame that India doesn't care about Indian Muslims and sees them as a unwanted burden.
Most Pakistanis on this forum have expressed love for Modi, Yogi and the RSS. So they might accept Hinduwadi refugees but not Indian Muslims.Well, if I migrate to Pakistan I will see a lot lot less burqas than in India currently - nice - but then I will have to contend with the mullahs and their blasphemy law.
I was getting a haircut yesterday. The barbers sounded from UP - one was Muslim and other Hindu. The barbers were joking with each other. Hindu said ab Yogi aa gaya ab tum log ko Pakistan Jana padega.When did I say I don't care about them?
Its normal to be concerned about other factors which will be affected from Muslim Indians.
Pakistan has faced a lot of problems, its a perfectly normal sentiment to leave Indians on there own. I personally disagree regarding this as humanity comes first, however, it will be stupid to emotionally act on behalf of Indian Muslims while Kashmir issue is also present.
Hinduwadas are your problem too. They aspire to reclaim all of subcontinent from Muslims. If they succeed with Indian Muslims. They will come for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis
This is India's problem, not anyone else's
This is India's problem, not anyone else's

Your original statement was about Indian Muslims, and them being unwanted by the state and the people, that is India's problem. Not ours.

Hinduwadas are your problem too. They aspire to reclaim all of subcontinent from Muslims. If they succeed with Indian Muslims. They will come for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis
