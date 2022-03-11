What's new

Indian Muslim Refugees?

ProMechy

ProMechy

Jul 2, 2021
If the BJP wins again and radicalization persists, Is Pakistan expecting a refugee influx from Muslim Indians?
How much strain can that have on our economy?
Is this a gateway for more terrorists to sneak in?
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Pakistan is for Pakistani citizens only

If Indians hate each other then partition India

This is just like afghans spend their entire miserable lives moaning and bitching about Pakistan and when the shit hits the fan, Acho sab Pakistan chale!!!


It's not their fault for being donkeys, not seeing the warnings and not preparing themselves, it's ours for being such walkovers for namak harams




This is not to say that we shouldn't support Indian Muslims and minorities against the hindutva, not just be a solution to Indians problems

The afghans I care even less about
 
Akshay89

Mar 1, 2022
ProMechy said:
If the BJP wins again and radicalization persists, Is Pakistan expecting a refugee influx from Muslim Indians?
How much strain can that have on our economy?
Is this a gateway for more terrorists to sneak in?
There is a grave danger to lives of 250 million people. And you are concerned about economics.

How will a Muslim from Tamil Nadu travel to Pakistan? Too much distance.

Plus Pakistan's border is fenced and well manned. Pakistan has already said it won't accept refugees from India.

It's a shame that no one cares about Indian Muslims and sees them as a unwanted burden.

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @xeuss
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
ProMechy said:
If the BJP wins again and radicalization persists, Is Pakistan expecting a refugee influx from Muslim Indians?
How much strain can that have on our economy?
Is this a gateway for more terrorists to sneak in?
Akshay89 said:
There is a grave danger to lives of 250 million people. And you are concerned about economics.

How will a Muslim from Tamil Nadu travel to Pakistan? Too much distance.

Plus Pakistan's border is fenced and well manned. Pakistan has already said it won't accept refugees from India.

It's a shame that no one cares about Indian Muslims and sees them as a unwanted burden.

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @xeuss
Well, if I migrate to Pakistan I will see a lot lot less burqas than in India currently - nice - but then I will have to contend with the mullahs and their blasphemy law. :lol:
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
Indian Muslims if interested can create a country for themselves but at the moment their busy Pak-Bashing to prove their Indianism.
 
ProMechy

ProMechy

Jul 2, 2021
Akshay89 said:
There is a grave danger to lives of 250 million people. And you are concerned about economics.

How will a Muslim from Tamil Nadu travel to Pakistan? Too much distance.

Plus Pakistan's border is fenced and well manned. Pakistan has already said it won't accept refugees from India.

It's a shame that no one cares about Indian Muslims and sees them as a unwanted burden.

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @xeuss
When did I say I don't care about them?

Its normal to be concerned about other factors which will be affected from Muslim Indians.

Pakistan has faced a lot of problems, its a perfectly normal sentiment to leave Indians on there own. I personally disagree regarding this as humanity comes first, however, it will be stupid to emotionally act on behalf of Indian Muslims while Kashmir issue is also present.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
ProMechy said:
If the BJP wins again and radicalization persists, Is Pakistan expecting a refugee influx from Muslim Indians?
How much strain can that have on our economy?
Is this a gateway for more terrorists to sneak in?
Too late. We can't be accepting more refugees from the East.

Best thing for them to do is mean to regions where they have higher concentrations.
 
Akshay89

Mar 1, 2022
jamahir said:
Well, if I migrate to Pakistan I will see a lot lot less burqas than in India currently - nice - but then I will have to contend with the mullahs and their blasphemy law. :lol:
Most Pakistanis on this forum have expressed love for Modi, Yogi and the RSS. So they might accept Hinduwadi refugees but not Indian Muslims.

ProMechy said:
When did I say I don't care about them?

Its normal to be concerned about other factors which will be affected from Muslim Indians.

Pakistan has faced a lot of problems, its a perfectly normal sentiment to leave Indians on there own. I personally disagree regarding this as humanity comes first, however, it will be stupid to emotionally act on behalf of Indian Muslims while Kashmir issue is also present.
I was getting a haircut yesterday. The barbers sounded from UP - one was Muslim and other Hindu. The barbers were joking with each other. Hindu said ab Yogi aa gaya ab tum log ko Pakistan Jana padega.
Muslim replied humare paas Pakistan hai jaane keliye tum kidar jaoge.

Unfortunately, many Indian Muslims think that Pakistan will accept them. They are still living in the 40s.

Bleek said:
Fixed it for you

This is India's problem, not anyone else's
Hinduwadas are your problem too. They aspire to reclaim all of subcontinent from Muslims. If they succeed with Indian Muslims. They will come for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Akshay89 said:
Hinduwadas are your problem too. They aspire to reclaim all of subcontinent from Muslims. If they succeed with Indian Muslims. They will come for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis
Your original statement was about Indian Muslims, and them being unwanted by the state and the people, that is India's problem. Not ours.

And we don't have a military for nothing. We will defend ourselves.

Hindu extremists are a bigger problem for Indian Muslims, they are more of a nuisance to Pakistan.
 
Novus ordu seclorum

May 30, 2021
ProMechy said:
If the BJP wins again and radicalization persists, Is Pakistan expecting a refugee influx from Muslim Indians?
How much strain can that have on our economy?
Is this a gateway for more terrorists to sneak in?
The next influx will be Hindus and Sikhs originating from Pakistan going to Pakistan without fear and Muslims originating in India going back to their homelands without fear. Say welcome to your country folks.
 

