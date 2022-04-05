Indian Muslim Discrimination Watch

What's new

I want there to be a megathread documenting and recording all the small instances of harassment and attempts to instigate hatred against Muslims by Hindus which tend to get overlooked. Pakistanis are only vaguely aware of just how repulsive and beastly Hindus our when it comes to Muslims, so hopefully this thread will open their eyes and convince them to stand in solidarity with Indian Muslims.

For 2022-04-05:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511037253027794946

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511038712410681345

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511043377013616640

From 2022-04-01:
Obsessed Hindu starts seething after seeing a qiblah marker in a public prayer room

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509826098313699331

From 2022-03-30:
Violent, cowardly pack of radical Hindus assault a lone Muslim vendor for not serving non-halal.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509207641058590722

From 2022-03-24:

Convert to Islam is assaulted by radical Hindu family members, is forced to drink acid

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507023251280605185
 
