Ok this is a post to formulate ideas on the best way Indian Muslims can defend themselves against hindutva extremism, mob attacks like Gujarat, police attack etc



I request we leave politics, we told you SO's, Jinnah was right etc on the sidelines and think of pure practicality

I also state that asking Indian Muslims to bow down and accept hindutva extremism over them is unacceptable

Any pissi comments from Indians are also not welcome unless they are about how Indian Muslims can practically defend themselves



Some starting thoughts



1- Even 100 jackles can bring down a lion, Indian Muslims need defendable areas of majority, in too many places in India they are isolated communities which can be targeted by hindutva

Thus they need to think and move closer to each other and form areas of majority

They still might be outnumbered but if they can form some serious numbers they can have the ability to defend against attack



2- They need weapons - Guns-

Guns are difficult to find in India, but it's important to get them

Nothing will create more panic in hindutva mobs trying to attack a Muslim locality then gun shots being fired into a crowd, A whole mob could be dispersed if they see mob members start falling



Other weapons Knives, bats, sticks anything and everything needs to be collected for any eventuality

Both in Gujarat and in UP recently the Police were a arm of Hindutva extremism and cannot be trusted, they work hand in hand with the mob to target Muslims

They will go into a Muslim locality before tensions to harm, demoralise and TO DISARM MUSLIMS AND CONFISCATE WEAPONS



Thus weapons need to be well hidden and dispersed

Common items such as large kitchen knives, heavy sticks, anything that can be used in a emergency need to be at hand





3 - Defence or attack is nothing without ORGANISATION a Muslim response to the RSS needs to be set up

An organisation that can rally, train, organise Muslims into a unit and in times of attack fight back and form it's own' mobs

THIS IS ESSENTIAL, IF INDIAN MUSLIMS HAVEN'T THOUGHT OF THIS, THEN NOTHING CAN HELP YOU





4- Don't trust the Police, State or Army just like in Gujarat they will be your worst enemy

Not only will they not defend you, they will actively seek to harm you

They will lead mobs to you

They will try to disarm you

They will partake in violence, rape and murder against you

The state will just call you rioters and condemn you

In short, a pan India political movement of Indian Muslims needs to be started now to defend Muslim rights, provide lawyers, finances to Muslims in distress and provide political support when they are targeted



Any other practical ideas,

Good weapons

Etc

