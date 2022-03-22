What's new

Indian murder probe opened after baby girl found dead in oven in Delhi

Indian police have opened a murder probe after a two-month-old baby girl was found dead in a microwave oven in India’s capital Delhi.

Information about the baby’s death was received by police from a hospital near south Delhi’s Chirag Dilli area, officials said in a statement.


“The father and uncle of the baby run a small grocery shop on the ground floor of their house. It appears to be a case of murder, but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” said south Delhi’s deputy police commissioner Benita Mary Jaiker.
“We have been informed that some neighbour spotted the girl in the oven, but there were no burn injuries to the body of the baby girl,” added Ms Jaiker.

A murder case has been registered against unknown persons and is being probed from all angles, she said. Police have rejected claims that the baby was “burnt” inside the oven.

The child’s parents, identified as Gulshan and Dimple Kaushik, are being questioned in the case, said police.


The couple, who also have a four-year-old son, were reportedly upset over the birth of the baby girl, news channel NDTV said - citing a source.

“Ananya [baby girl] was born in January this year and Ms Kaushik had been upset since then. She even fought with her husband over the issue,” the source was quoted as saying.

A neighbour who called the police said Ms Kaushik had locked herself in the house, reported NDTV.

“We broke the glass and entered the room. We found the woman lying unconscious inside with her son, but two-month-old baby Ananya was missing,” said the neighbour, who acted after the baby’s grandmother had raised an alarm.

Other neighbours reached the spot soon after to find the baby along with the grandmother. One of the neighbours later found the baby in the microwave oven.

“We are examining all claims and evidence. So far, nobody has been arrested,” said Ms Jaiker.

Indian murder probe opened after baby girl found dead in oven in Delhi

The child’s parents are being questioned in the case, according to police
