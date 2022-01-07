What's new

Indian Mullahs once again bashes Pakistan to prove their loyalty to Hindutva terror regime

there are so many dogs on street should we bother all ? these Hindu slaves are jalousies of our freedom .

no matter how badly we are still we are free nation proudly go out of our homes to work everyday morning .

inki itni auqaat kahan

Raj-Hindustani said:
The funny part is that what should they do?

If any one muslim says against indian leaders then only he will count a hero in PDF?.

If they talk against Pakistan then he will become villain in PDF.

So better for everyone..... please mind your own business.

Leave indian muslims as same as Uyghurs muslims.... Almost every PDF members say, it is a internal issue of China..
ye log wapas layeen gay ?
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
please mind your own business.
We are it's you lot who can't live without us. Why do have to drag is in your mess. How long are you planning to use anti Pakistan rhetoric to keep your unnatural hodgepodge of princely states together?
I mean Pakistan was even main talking point in election of states as far as Bengal. Most Pakistanis don't even know there is a Bengal in India while apparently we are their biggest enemies.
 
Reichsmarschall said:
How long do you reckon this trick will work to keep Hindus from doing another operation polo or 2002 genocide.

Never forget that Mullahs opposed the creation of Pakistan and also tried to assassinate Quaid e Azam.

:rofl:
Muslims of India are nothing better then servants, probably wouldn't be wrong to call them slaves.
I'm increasingly losing respect for them and their servitude.

Muslims make up almost 15% of the population.

There are no exact figures because they want to hide the facts,
but there are almost no Muslim officers in RAW, Indian intelligence agency, and less then 1% in the whole organisation.
There are estimated to be around 2% Muslims in the Indian army..

In the parliament, and in all state assemblies they have non existent representation.
around 4% is the average in both houses of parliament.
In the civil services, the Muslims representation ranges from 1-4%, except the foreign service where they have to show token faces.

I have never heard an Indian Muslim cry about this lack of representation, they cry about oppression, but not the systematic discrimination, beyond sound bites.
 
peagle said:
:rofl:
Muslims of India are nothing better then servants, probably wouldn't be wrong to call them slaves.
I'm increasingly losing respect for them and their servitude.

Muslims make up almost 15% of the population.

There are no exact figures because they want to hide the facts,
but there are almost no Muslim officers in RAW, Indian intelligence agency, and less then 1% in the whole organisation.
There are estimated to be around 2% Muslims in the Indian army..

In the parliament, and in all state assemblies they have non existent representation.
around 4% is the average in both houses of parliament.
In the civil services, the Muslims representation ranges from 1-4%, except the foreign service where they have to show token faces.

I have never heard an Indian Muslim cry about this lack of representation, they cry about oppression, but not the systematic discrimination, beyond sound bites.
Baichaara maulvi "daal roti" kay chakar main bakwaas ker raha hae. We shall not bother.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
The funny part is that what should they do?

If any muslim says against indian leaders then only he will count a hero in PDF?.

If they talk against Pakistan then he will become villain in PDF.

So better for everyone..... please mind your own business.

Leave indian muslims as same as Uyghurs muslims.... Almost every PDF members say, it is an internal issue of China..
Same thing for you regarding the baloch and pathan peoples of Pakistan :)
 
SIPRA said:
Baichaara maulvi "daal roti" kay chakar main bakwaas ker raha hae. We shall not bother.
The thing is we have to bother, Indians are stuck in their fantasies.

Most of my circle consists of Indians lol, all religions, except Buddhists as yet, I truly love them to bits. But they have this massive hole in their head, regarding Pakistan, Islam and Muslims, especially the Hindus, but others just as much.

It's like Indians live in la la land, in a world of fantasy. You'll have beautiful discussions with them on any topic, but soon as Pakistan, Islam or Muslims is the topic, you can actually see logic and reason leave their brains, and they become a bunch of empty headed idiots.
 
peagle said:
It's like Indians live in la la land, in a world of fantasy. You'll have beautiful discussions with them on any topic, but soon as Pakistan, Islam or Muslims is the topic, you can actually see logic and reason leave their brains, and they become a bunch of empty headed idiots.
It is an inescapable consequence of their reading of the post-Muslim medieval history of India, as they perceive it. No solution, except time to time "Chhittarol".
 
peagle said:
Muslims of India are nothing better then servants, probably wouldn't be wrong to call them slaves.
peagle said:
I'm increasingly losing respect for them and their servitude.
peagle said:
In the civil services, the Muslims representation ranges from 1-4%, except the foreign service where they have to show token faces.
peagle said:
I have never heard an Indian Muslim cry about this lack of representation, they cry about oppression, but not the systematic discrimination, beyond sound bites.
SIPRA said:
It is an inescapable consequence of their reading of the post-Muslim medieval history of India, as they perceive it.
