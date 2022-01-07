Indian Mullahs once again bashes Pakistan to prove their loyalty to Hindutva terror regime

Reichsmarschall said:



How long do you reckon this trick will work to keep Hindus from doing another operation polo or 2002 genocide.Never forget that Mullahs opposed the creation of Pakistan and also tried to assassinate Quaid e Azam.

Muslims of India are nothing better then servants, probably wouldn't be wrong to call them slaves.I'm increasingly losing respect for them and their servitude.Muslims make up almost 15% of the population.There are no exact figures because they want to hide the facts,but there are almost no Muslim officers in RAW, Indian intelligence agency, and less then 1% in the whole organisation.There are estimated to be around 2% Muslims in the Indian army..In the parliament, and in all state assemblies they have non existent representation.around 4% is the average in both houses of parliament.In the civil services, the Muslims representation ranges from 1-4%, except the foreign service where they have to show token faces.I have never heard an Indian Muslim cry about this lack of representation, they cry about oppression, but not the systematic discrimination, beyond sound bites.