Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Indian Minorities Under Attack by Mob Lynchings - A wake-up call for Pakistani Appeasing Liberals
Thread starter
Clutch
Start date
Today at 4:44 AM
Clutch
ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,958
6
16,633
Today at 4:44 AM
#1
El Sidd
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,649
7
48,509
Country
Location
Today at 5:01 AM
#2
Looks like India paid some handsome amount to not be called a Nazi state by PM office of Pakistan.
What has liberalism to do with any of this?
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Path-Finder
Dec 4, 2019
Replies
8
Views
1K
Jan 6, 2021
Path-Finder
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
FA-50 and JF-17 are the finalists for Malaysian Air Force's Deal: Korea Times
Latest: Thorough Pro
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
US Navy to rip out DDG-1000 Advanced Gun System mounts to make room for hypersonic weapons
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
A moment ago
Naval Warfare
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: Thorough Pro
2 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Construction Sector updates.
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Punjab Updates...
Latest: ghazi52
5 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
FA-50 and JF-17 are the finalists for Malaysian Air Force's Deal: Korea Times
Latest: Thorough Pro
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: Thorough Pro
2 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Russian Ambassador calls on COAS
Latest: Thorough Pro
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Dreamer.
41 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Images - Pakistan Air Force in the Mirror of History.
Latest: ghazi52
50 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan Construction Sector updates.
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Punjab Updates...
Latest: ghazi52
5 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Peshawar Updates.....
Latest: khansaheeb
5 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
S
The rise of British Pakistani boxers
Latest: Shazzad123
5 minutes ago
Sports
WAPDA issues 500m bonds, get 2b in subscription
Latest: cloud4000
21 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
US Navy to rip out DDG-1000 Advanced Gun System mounts to make room for hypersonic weapons
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
A moment ago
Naval Warfare
American Equipment From Afghanistan on The Move !
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 4:13 AM
Military Forum
What hunting App are you using?
Latest: Type59
Today at 4:06 AM
Equipment & Gear
NAVY UFO RADAR DATA & FOOTAGE
Latest: truthfollower
Today at 4:00 AM
Military Forum
H
China’s new stealth bomber is just the latest proof that 21st century technological revolution will be centered in China, not US
Latest: Han Patriot
Today at 3:20 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sha ah
5 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
BANGLADESH AIR FORCE CHIEF RETURNS HOME FROM USA
Latest: F-6 enthusiast
14 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: EvilWesteners
22 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
How to cut Western aid to Israel
Latest: Respect4Respect01
26 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Legal action if anyone tries to visit Israel from Bangladesh: foreign minister
Latest: Bilal9
54 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom