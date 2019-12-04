What's new

Indian Minorities Under Attack by Mob Lynchings - A wake-up call for Pakistani Appeasing Liberals

El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,649
7
48,509
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Looks like India paid some handsome amount to not be called a Nazi state by PM office of Pakistan.

What has liberalism to do with any of this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom