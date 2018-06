Indian military ten soldiers killed, wounded in an ambush

ISLAMABAD - Indian Military Ten Assam Rifles soldiers were killed and wounded when their vehicle was attacked by suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) rebels in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday.According to reports, the Assam Rifles personnel were on their way to fetch water from a river when they were attacked by the rebels with grenades and gunfire near Aboi, 35 km from the district headquarters.The attack comes at a time when talks between the Centre and pro-talk Naga rebel groups like NSCK (Isak-Muivah) a are at an advanced stage.Three years back, eight Assam Rifles jawans were killed and half a dozen others injured in a similar attack by NSCN (K) in Mon district.