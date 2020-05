How do we know the workers who picked the flowers or who broke the petals from the flower by hand were not exposed to Covid-19? By showering contaminated rose petals from helicopters, Indian military might be spreading Covid-19 on an industrial scale. Apart from the obvious risk is this a good use of national resources? Who in the military leadership came with the idea? Reflects very poorly on the intellect of the military leadership.Compare this to what Pakistan military has done. The Air Force has been ferrying protective material. The Army has built a prefabricated isolation hospital with 250 beds in Islamabad in record time and a 1,200 bed quarantine in God forsaken Taftan at the Iranian border. A hanger at PAF museum in Karachi is being converted into an isolation hospital. PAF has been helping test locally designed and made ventilators. Navy has been using it hovercrafts to provide food in isolated creeks areas. Medical Corp reserves have been activated. And much more.