Indian Military Picture Thread

Rare Picture of Indian Army under the Raj in Palestine.
Can anyone Explain which unit does this camo pattern belong to in the Indian Army, The Guy is observing the Chinese Excerises in China
The Gorkha Regiment
Is it just me or the chinese is taller than the Indian?
He may be that NBA guy's cuzin, There are lot of tall chinese.
Anyways in that picture, it looks as if the Singh is on a lower level, its quite a mountanous region, Does anybody have info on that camo?
This is another unique picture, INS Taragani, A sail Ship of the Navy.
