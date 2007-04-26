Indian Military Picture Thread

Adux said: ↑

Dude,



I can't read the small letters but the pics belong to the Armee De L'Aire. On the top a Super Etandard can be seen refuelling a AV-8B, probably Spanish Armada.

If you click on the picture, it becomes larger and opens in another window. Click on it again to zoom in and then you can easily read the text.The text describes "Varuna 06" exercises with the Indian Navy in which buddy refueling was carried out between "SEM and a Sea Harrier, and shown to work well".Also the caption next to the picture says" Indian Navy Sea Harrier".The picture is of an Indian Navy Harrier similar to the one pictured below.