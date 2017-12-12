What's new

Indian military personnel for Moscow soon for S-400 training

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

As India prepares to receive the first batch of S-400 long-range air defence system by year-end, the first group of Indian military specialists are scheduled to depart for Moscow soon to undergo training courses on the S-400, the Russian Embassy here said in a statement.

“S-400 supplies initiative is one of the flagship projects in the Russian-Indian military and military-technical cooperation, which historically constitutes the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two friendly countries,” said Russian Ambassador Nikolay R. Kudashev, hosting the Indian team at an event in the embassy.

He further stated, “Currently Russia and India are deeply involved in joint development and production of military equipment, components and spare parts as well as technologies sharing, improving after-sales service system. We have developed an advanced legal base for this purpose.”

In October 2018, India signed a $5.43 bn deal with Russia for five S-400 Triumf regiments despite objections from the U.S. and the threat of sanctions under Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).


U.S.’ concern
In the farewell address early this month, outgoing U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Juster declined to comment on whether the U.S. would proceed with CAATSA sanctions against India over the S-400 purchase, but said India should consider the impact of such purchases that constrain “technology transfers” and other defence cooperation between India and the US.


On the ongoing defence cooperation, Mr. Kudashev said along with the S-400, the two sides successfully were moving towards the implementation of a AK-203 rifle contract and 200 Ka-226T utility helicopters supplies among others. They are looking forward to an early implementation of the spare parts joint production agreement. “Work also is going on the mutual logistics support agreement, strengthening maritime cooperation, including in the Indian Ocean,” he stated.

Russia intended to be one of the biggest exhibitors at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru next month, where several Russian military hardware would be demonstrated including the Su-57 fifth generation fighter aircraft, Mr. Kudashev added.



Source: https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...w-soon-for-s-400-training/article33612314.ece
 
User

21 January 2021
(Last Updated January 21st, 2021 11:18)



s-400-21stJan.jpg

S-400 Triumf launch vehicle. Credit: Соколрус.


India is set to send the first group of military specialists to Russia to pursue training courses on the S-400 air defence system.



The team of Indian military specialists will train on operating S-400 in Moscow.

The move comes amid increasing speculations that India may face US sanctions for purchasing the Russian air defence system.

In October 2018, India signed a $5.4bn deal with Russia to procure five S-400 Triumf regiments. The deliveries are expected to be completed within a five-year period, with the first batch expected to be supplied by the end of this year.

Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev noted the upcoming departure of the military team as a ‘remarkable occasion’.

He was quoted by local news reports as saying: “S-400 supplies initiative is one of the flagship projects in the Russian-Indian military and military-technical cooperation, which historically constitutes the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two friendly countries.”

The S-400 was developed by Almaz Central Design Bureau of Russia as an upgrade of the S-300 family of surface-to-air missile systems.

It is capable of engaging aerial threats, including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), as well as ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defence system has a range of up to 400km.

Notably, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey’s primary defence procurement entity Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) last month for acquiring S-400 systems.

The step banned all export licences and authorisations to SSB and placed restrictions on all joint projects and technology transfers between the Turkish entity and US-based companies.
 
User

El Sidd said:
How long does the training last?
Please accept my sincere apologies. I don`t get notifications for most of the replies, even though I haven`t changed my settings.

If the first batch will be received by the 'end of this year', I reckon the training would finish before that and it could take anywhere between 3-6 months. Though I have no idea about the training syllabus and duration, but when such technologies are procured, the training of personnel is in sync.
 
Khan vilatey

Let’s see what Biden does, he is anti Russia and favorable to China. he Is also anti modi, it may suite him to add sanctions on india to show how modi is no longer in favorable circles in Washingto. This may allow the opposition in India to come to power

k
 
