What's new

Indian military massive STRATEGIC revamp For Quad

T

Tango101

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 28, 2021
15
0
49
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You're gearing up against a country that is challenging the current world order and might end up changing it, much to it's own favour. This so called 'revamp' better be of Biblical proportions or you're gonna have @siegecrossbow 's profile picture, only 10000x worse.
 
Sage

Sage

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
2,198
1
2,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Guys...let's give it to them ...they make good videos ....can they fight as good as they show it?, is another debate. :D
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,653
-15
1,507
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Sage said:
Guys...let's give it to them ...they make good videos ....can they fight as good as they show it?, is another debate. :D
Click to expand...

good enough to stop Japan in ww2 at Burmese border
good enough to liberate east pakistan in 12 days taking 100000 pow from.pakistan army
good enough to snatch saichen in 1984 and keep it for ever
and good enough to retake kargil
finally good enough to stop chinease ladakh and force their withdrawal.
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,653
-15
1,507
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Trango Towers said:
No way..

Its 100% those Americans French and Israelis are Indian slaves so their tech is Indian and hence 100% indigenous.

R u not ashamed of saying 50% when it's more like zero
Click to expand...

your are in denile I see
you missed the carrier launch
you not aware nearly all.the destroyers and frigates are Indian built
you not aware of arihant and arighat nuke subs
did you know we have 200 dhruv helos in service today
we have thousands indian missles akash Brahmos nag
we have the awacs planes
now tejas even our own Astra,bvr

do I need to.embaress you more
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,210
169
131,980
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Maverick said:
good enough to stop Japan in ww2 at Burmese border
good enough to liberate east pakistan in 12 days taking 100000 pow from.pakistan army
good enough to snatch saichen in 1984 and keep it for ever
and good enough to retake kargil
finally good enough to stop chinease ladakh and force their withdrawal.
Click to expand...
Good enough to absorb stings from 100 Bees.....now that is indeed an achievement.

1634160539142.png
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,523
0
1,610
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Maverick said:
good enough to stop Japan in ww2 at Burmese border
good enough to liberate east pakistan in 12 days taking 100000 pow from.pakistan army
good enough to snatch saichen in 1984 and keep it for ever
and good enough to retake kargil
finally good enough to stop chinease ladakh and force their withdrawal.
Click to expand...
1) your objective was to annex east pakistan not liberate it.
2) how many times do we have to tell you this old man? How could they be 100k pakistani soldiers as pow when there were fewer than 34k in total in the army in east pakistan?
3) we literally hold a part of siachen. Which btw well done for taking a barren desert of snow which claims god knows how many indian soldiers lives
4) retake kargil? That wouldve been the case had we not been in possesion of point 5353, bunker ridge, saddle ridge and aftab 1 today. Sad times. You didnt win that war
5) china... My goodness. Just wow
The Maverick said:
your are in denile I see
you missed the carrier launch
you not aware nearly all.the destroyers and frigates are Indian built
you not aware of arihant and arighat nuke subs
did you know we have 200 dhruv helos in service today
we have thousands indian missles akash Brahmos nag
we have the awacs planes
now tejas even our own Astra,bvr

do I need to.embaress you more
Click to expand...
Brahmos is a discount copy of the p800 onyx.

Dhruv was made with assistance from Germany
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Yousafzai_M
Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
4K
pothead
pothead

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom