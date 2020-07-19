What's new

Indian Military is Shivering - Denies firing any shots

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
HalfMoon Indian Military is taking heavy causalities as Chinese UCAVs completely wipe out Indian positions Indian Defence Forum 60
Chhatrapati Chinese troops forced to take countermeasures against Indian military provocation: military spokesperson Indian Defence Forum 127
Tejas Spokesman Indian Defence minister visits Iran for military talks Indian Defence Forum 3
The BrOkEn HeArT Indian has "military option" to deal with China if talks fail-: CDS Rawat Indian Defence Forum 54
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Seven active Chinese military air bases under close watch of Indian agencies China & Far East 5
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Ready for long haul on LAC with China and deployment in harsh winters: Indian Military to Parliament Indian Defence Forum 7
xeuss The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance Indian Defence Forum 2
beijingwalker Mood of the Nation poll: Indians believe country's military can beat China's Central & South Asia 34
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Top Indian Military And Strategic Brass Review Ladakh Situation Indian Defence Forum 4
HalfMoon Russia will destroy Indian Military during Sino-Indian war Central & South Asia 15

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top