Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Indian Military humiliation in Kashmir continues
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
29 minutes ago
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,136
0
2,223
Country
Location
29 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
From ancient Hindutva civilization to Kashmir, humanity and women are oppressed
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Nov 12, 2020
2
3
4
5
6
7
Replies
99
Views
2K
Nov 16, 2020
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
The Indian rivalry with China: its strategic humiliation
Pakistan Space Agency
Aug 10, 2020
2
3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Aug 11, 2020
vi-va
A Former US Army Officer Examines the World View of the Indian Military
PDFChamp
Nov 10, 2020
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Nov 13, 2020
Flash_Ninja
Featured
Why Indian Quadcopters are violating LOC every now & then?
BHarwana
Jul 29, 2020
2
Replies
15
Views
3K
Jul 31, 2020
Thorough Pro
S
Kashmir solution — China is now a party China has demonstrated a remarkable ability to resolve borde
Shahzaz ud din
Jul 26, 2020
Replies
3
Views
867
Jul 28, 2020
Chakar The Great
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
France demands Pakistan rectify ‘blatant lies’ on Macron’s treatment of Muslims
Latest: rent4country
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
My uncle has passed away
Latest: Verve
1 minute ago
Members Club
Xpeng stole Tesla’s and Apples technology: Elon Musk
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
Karachi based journalist LASHED OUT at Pakistani Establishment: They take Karachi as FOOTBALL.
Latest: airmarshal
3 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
China panic: Shanghai airport frenzy as 'thousands forced to quarantine' amid Covid cases
Latest: Chacha_Facebooka
3 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Wing Reinforcement Makes Thunder More Lethal !
Latest: White and Green with M/S
6 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Readerdefence
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
PNS Tabuk has been commissioned in Pakistan Navy
Latest: Readerdefence
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Indian Military Officer Explains How SSG Soldier Killed BSF Trooper Wearing a Thermal Camouflage Suit in 2018
Latest: Zulfiqar
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
From pk-15 , JF-17 Thunder and Al Khalid to fifth generation stealth fighter jet project Azm
Latest: Ali_Baba
59 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
France demands Pakistan rectify ‘blatant lies’ on Macron’s treatment of Muslims
Latest: rent4country
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Karachi based journalist LASHED OUT at Pakistani Establishment: They take Karachi as FOOTBALL.
Latest: airmarshal
3 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Madame Mazari locks horn with French Embassy Pakistan
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PTI gains 2/3 majority in Gilgit Baltistan elections
Latest: Norwegian
16 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Abbottabad Operation MUST Be Reinvestigated & Pakistani Accomplices Brought To Book
Latest: crankthatskunk
19 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Mongols: Rise of the Empire - Battle of Yehuling 1211
Latest: Uguduwa
28 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
L
J20 Vs f22
Latest: Last starfighter
Today at 2:38 AM
Air Warfare
US approves possible foreign sale of SM-2 Block IIIC missiles for Canadian Navy
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 5:39 PM
Naval Warfare
UK to improve defence capabilities ‘across the board'
Latest: Ali_Baba
Yesterday at 3:56 PM
Military Forum
Lithuania to receive 4 Black Hawk helicopters
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 2:41 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
China Rapidly Upgrades, Installs Radars Along LAC With India Amid Talks On Border Dispute
Latest: SuperStar20
4 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Y-20 heavy transport aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: White and Green with M/S
4 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Pak Soldiers ‘Hid In The Woods’ After Indian Army’s ‘Punishing Attack’ On Pakistani Bunkers – Chinese Expert
Latest: undercover JIX
8 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Featured
Qatar is now one of the most well-equipped military forces in the Middle East
Latest: imadul
23 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Bangladesh Army
Latest: Michael Corleone
31 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom