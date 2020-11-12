What's new

Indian Military humiliation in Kashmir continues

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
From ancient Hindutva civilization to Kashmir, humanity and women are oppressed
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
2K
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
Pakistan Space Agency
The Indian rivalry with China: its strategic humiliation
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
PDFChamp
A Former US Army Officer Examines the World View of the Indian Military
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
BHarwana
Featured Why Indian Quadcopters are violating LOC every now & then?
2
Replies
15
Views
3K
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
S
Kashmir solution — China is now a party China has demonstrated a remarkable ability to resolve borde
Replies
3
Views
867
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom