Indian military defence capabilities embarrassingly exposed :FO

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday said India’s defence limitations were embarrassingly exposed to the world, first during its misadventure in Balakot against Pakistan and more recently in Ladakh against China.

While reacting to Indian Air Force Chief’s recent irresponsible statement regarding India being ready for a “two-front war” with China and Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such provocative statements were a true reflection of RSS-BJP mindset, a dangerous mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic designs.

I am glad the FO spoke out this time, its essential to send repeated reminders to India of their true AUKAT.:pakistan:
 
