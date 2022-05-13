What's new

Indian 'Military Base' In Mauritius Agalega: New Satellite Imagery Shows Hangars Large Enough To House Navy's Submarine Hunting P-8I Aircraft

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,104
-19
9,463
Country
India
Location
India
India is building military infrastructure on Mauritius' Agalega Island to increase its presence in the western Indian Ocean.
Over the last few years, a 10,000-foot runway and a jetty have been constructed on the island, which is located over 1,100 kilometre north of the main island of Mauritius.
[IMG alt="Military infrastructure under development on Agalega Island.
"]https://gumlet.assettype.com/swaraj...rmat,compress&format=webp&w=610&dpr=1.0[/IMG]
Military infrastructure under development on Agalega Island.
Now, satellite imagery dated 20 April 2022 shows hangars large enough to house the Indian Navy's P-8I submarine-hunting aircraft are under construction next to the newly-built runway.
The hangars "measure 180 feet long and 200 feet wide — big enough to house large military aircraft such as India's P-8I Poseidon, which measures 123 in length and has a wingspan of 126 feet," the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of the Washington DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies has reported.
Hangars under construction on Agalega Island.

Hangars under construction on Agalega Island.
This development confirms what maritime security experts have long suspected — India plans to deploy its P-8I long-range surveillance aircraft on the island.
China has been rapidly expanding its presence in the western Indian Ocean. Apart from building its first foreign military base in Djibouti, it has invested heavily in infrastructure in Africa, particularly ports. Many of these ports are located on the eastern coast of Africa, which lies in the western Indian Ocean, and could turn into Chinese outposts in the future.

India In Western Indian Ocean


Earlier this week, India deployed one of its P-8I aircraft at the La Réunion Island in the southern Indian Ocean on a five-day mission to undertake coordinated surveillance with French Navy warships in the region.
“The P-8I aircraft will engage with French warships and undertake coordinated surveillance missions in area to enhance maritime safety and security in the Southern Indian Ocean, including the Mozambique Channel,” an Indian Navy spokesperson has said.
It is not the first time that an Indian Navy P-8I has been deployed to the Island of Réunion, an overseas department of France. A P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy participated in a joint patrol with France from the Réunion Island in 2020. French Navy personnel were onboard the Indian Navy aircraft during the patrol in the southwest Indian Ocean.

India’s maritime security strategy lists the south-west Indian Ocean, including the Mozambique Channel (used by shipping transiting the Cape of Good Hope) and the east coast of Africa, where China has been investing heavily, as one of the primary areas of interest.
The infrastructure coming up on Agalega will support India’s maritime assets, including P-8Is, in the western Indian Ocean, particularly waters close to the western coast of Africa, an increasingly important region where the Indian Navy’s engagements have been relatively limited.

swarajyamag.com

Indian 'Military Base' In Agalega: New Satellite Imagery Shows Hangars Large Enough To House Navy's Submarine Hunting P-8I Aircraft

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525102613099728896

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523746805455810560

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387476427356860417
 
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
114
0
98
Country
India
Location
India
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
India is building military infrastructure on Mauritius' Agalega Island to increase its presence in the western Indian Ocean.
Over the last few years, a 10,000-foot runway and a jetty have been constructed on the island, which is located over 1,100 kilometre north of the main island of Mauritius.
[IMG alt="Military infrastructure under development on Agalega Island.
"]https://gumlet.assettype.com/swarajya/2022-05/7fc73b68-56e7-44fd-9940-52af456a85f6/Agalega_4_20_22_sm_WM.webp?auto=format,compress&format=webp&w=610&dpr=1.0[/IMG]
Military infrastructure under development on Agalega Island.
Now, satellite imagery dated 20 April 2022 shows hangars large enough to house the Indian Navy's P-8I submarine-hunting aircraft are under construction next to the newly-built runway.
The hangars "measure 180 feet long and 200 feet wide — big enough to house large military aircraft such as India's P-8I Poseidon, which measures 123 in length and has a wingspan of 126 feet," the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of the Washington DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies has reported.
Hangars under construction on Agalega Island.

Hangars under construction on Agalega Island.
This development confirms what maritime security experts have long suspected — India plans to deploy its P-8I long-range surveillance aircraft on the island.
China has been rapidly expanding its presence in the western Indian Ocean. Apart from building its first foreign military base in Djibouti, it has invested heavily in infrastructure in Africa, particularly ports. Many of these ports are located on the eastern coast of Africa, which lies in the western Indian Ocean, and could turn into Chinese outposts in the future.

India In Western Indian Ocean


Earlier this week, India deployed one of its P-8I aircraft at the La Réunion Island in the southern Indian Ocean on a five-day mission to undertake coordinated surveillance with French Navy warships in the region.
“The P-8I aircraft will engage with French warships and undertake coordinated surveillance missions in area to enhance maritime safety and security in the Southern Indian Ocean, including the Mozambique Channel,” an Indian Navy spokesperson has said.
It is not the first time that an Indian Navy P-8I has been deployed to the Island of Réunion, an overseas department of France. A P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy participated in a joint patrol with France from the Réunion Island in 2020. French Navy personnel were onboard the Indian Navy aircraft during the patrol in the southwest Indian Ocean.

India’s maritime security strategy lists the south-west Indian Ocean, including the Mozambique Channel (used by shipping transiting the Cape of Good Hope) and the east coast of Africa, where China has been investing heavily, as one of the primary areas of interest.
The infrastructure coming up on Agalega will support India’s maritime assets, including P-8Is, in the western Indian Ocean, particularly waters close to the western coast of Africa, an increasingly important region where the Indian Navy’s engagements have been relatively limited.

swarajyamag.com

Indian 'Military Base' In Agalega: New Satellite Imagery Shows Hangars Large Enough To House Navy's Submarine Hunting P-8I Aircraft

swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525102613099728896

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523746805455810560

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387476427356860417
Click to expand...
P8I has been operating from French Island of Reunion too.

Original plans called for a fleet of 24 such aircrafts. So that apart from regular isr flights from Goa and Ark, a detachment can be deployed at A&N too. And remaining capacity be utilised with allies in IOR. But with only 12 now, keeping presence down south will be difficult.
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,204
-7
1,589
Country
India
Location
India
Two banks of the River said:
P8I has been operating from French Island of Reunion too.

Original plans called for a fleet of 24 such aircrafts. So that apart from regular isr flights from Goa and Ark, a detachment can be deployed at A&N too. And remaining capacity be utilised with allies in IOR. But with only 12 now, keeping presence down south will be difficult.
Click to expand...

Boeing CEO visited India recently. I think order for 6 more Poseidons are on the cards if they fulfill their offset commitments.
www.google.com

Boeing and Air Works collaborate on Indian Navy's P-8I fleet

Established in 1951, Air Works Group is India's biggest independent MRO with a pan-Indian presence across 27 cities
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Last edited:
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
114
0
98
Country
India
Location
India
INS_Vikrant said:
Boeing CEO visited India recently. I think order for 6 more Poseidons are on the cards if they fulfill their offset commitments.
www.google.com

Boeing and Air Works collaborate on Indian Navy's P-8I fleet

Established in 1951, Air Works Group is India's biggest independent MRO with a pan-Indian presence across 27 cities
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
Yes atleast 6 more should be procured. We have around 3 more Il38 still operational. Will strengthen the Goa squadron to replace the Il38 capability. Any residue can be posted in A&N as a detachment.

We are working for the maritime patrol version of C295 for coast guard and AEW based on A320 platform for IAF.

In future, any capability gap for asw/mpa can be filled by a local solution on A320 platform.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
Indian Navy's P-8I Poseidon in Australia to conduct joint maritime operations
Replies
0
Views
279
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Navy's recce prowess gets boost with induction of 2 Poseidon 8I aircraft
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Salza
Salza
Yousafzai_M
Secret Indian Military Base in Mauritius Discovered by Aljazeera?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
4K
21st Century Vampire
21st Century Vampire
Akatosh
India approved by US to buy six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for $2.42bn
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
6K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
ARMalik
India Mulls Scrapping P-8 Poseidon, MiG-29 Fighter Jet Deal With The US & Russia To Boost ‘Make In India’ Initiative
Replies
11
Views
1K
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom