As per the border agreement signed between the two countries in 1996 and 2005, both sides had agreed not to use firearms within two kilometres of the LAC.The clash in Galwan Valley was the biggest confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops since the agreement was signed.It has brought a change in the rules of engagement from the Indian side.Some of the Ex. Indian Army servicemen were seen on media asking the GOI to get rid of any such agreement signalling aggression in their camps.Well now they have got what they wanted.