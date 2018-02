“Adequate freedom of action has been given to commanders on ground,” sources said.

some 400-odd terrorists are in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) and waiting to enter.

The Indian Army has used its posts at Balnoi, Sarla Mendhar, Laleali, Doda, Banwat, Kalal and Karen among others, to launch the fire assaults.

“Ceasefire violation is part of our counter-terrorism strategy. Terrorists are a disposable commodity for Pakistan Army has to be victim of its actions. If there is a drop in infiltration, we can adhere to the ceasefire.”

10 Corp commander

along the LoC