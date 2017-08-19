Retired Chinese general warns of surprise attack by India, says 'New Delhi might do something big'

A retired Chinese general has warned China saying Indian might launch a surprise attack across the Himalayan border.

Highlights

'India has tripled its troops along the LAC which could easily cross into China in a few hours'

'China needs to remain on alert'

'Upcoming US presidential election might provide India with a chance to do something big'

Indian troops could easily cross into China

