Indian might launch a surprise attack across the Himalayan border.

Surya 1

Aug 6, 2016
Retired Chinese general warns of surprise attack by India, says 'New Delhi might do something big'
Times Now Digital
Updated Sep 26, 2020 | 19:03 IST
A retired Chinese general has warned China saying Indian might launch a surprise attack across the Himalayan border.

  • 'India has tripled its troops along the LAC which could easily cross into China in a few hours'
  • 'China needs to remain on alert'
  • 'Upcoming US presidential election might provide India with a chance to do something big'
New Delhi: China should stay alert as India can launch a surprise attack, said a retired Chinese general. In an article published on Li Jian, a defence-related social media account, Wang Hongguang issued the warning saying the danger of conflict has increased and with “incidents” in the Taiwan Strait and the upcoming US presidential election might present India with an opportunity to “do something big”.

“India only needs 50,000 soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, but now, instead of withdrawing troops before the winter comes, India has added 100,000 more soldiers in Ladakh,” SCMP quoted Wang as saying.

Indian troops could easily cross into China
He further said that India has tripled its troops along the LAC which could easily cross into China in a few hours as they are stationed within 50km of Chinese territory.

Wang, a former deputy commander of the Nanjing Military Region which is now part of the Eastern Theatre Command, said that China cannot afford to let its guard down before mid-November.

At the recently held military talks, the Chinese side pushed for starting the disengagement process from the southern bank of Pangong lake, however, the Indian Army conveyed that steps to defuse the standoff in eastern Ladakh should simultaneously cover all the friction point

Leviza

Leviza

Aug 24, 2010
They might cross into China but to never return back
Who is going to safe india with the aftermath and China taking full control of the area
Only if india can afford another defeat abd loose more land to China
 
FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
Indians may indeed launch a surprise invasion like Nazi Germany did to the USSR.

They'll suffer the same fate too.

The difference is, there's no civilians for them to terrorize so it will be just them and the PLA.
 
sinait

Oct 22, 2016
Go India Go, CORONAVIRUS SUPA POWA INDIA.
Go before your INDIAN ARMY all go down with CORONAVIRUS.

Must EAT CORONAVIRUS BATS FOR GOOD OMEN BEFORE GOING.
High in CORONAVIRUS BAT PROTEIN.
Good for SISSY LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS with WEAK ARMS.
Take care, DON'T GET EASILY KILLED LIKE GALWAN 20.

Indian Hindus Eating Bats 22.jpg

.
 
You don't have to tell us that, we are already aware that you are a poverty-stricken country where more than 30% of the population does not have access to sanitation and has to defecate in the open fields. :lol:

So it is ok we can understand, we are still with you. Go Ahead and reclaim your land which you lost to the Chinese this summer.
 
