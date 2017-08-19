Retired Chinese general warns of surprise attack by India, says 'New Delhi might do something big'
Updated Sep 26, 2020 | 19:03 IST
A retired Chinese general has warned China saying Indian might launch a surprise attack across the Himalayan border.
“India only needs 50,000 soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, but now, instead of withdrawing troops before the winter comes, India has added 100,000 more soldiers in Ladakh,” SCMP quoted Wang as saying.
Indian troops could easily cross into China
He further said that India has tripled its troops along the LAC which could easily cross into China in a few hours as they are stationed within 50km of Chinese territory.
Wang, a former deputy commander of the Nanjing Military Region which is now part of the Eastern Theatre Command, said that China cannot afford to let its guard down before mid-November.
At the recently held military talks, the Chinese side pushed for starting the disengagement process from the southern bank of Pangong lake, however, the Indian Army conveyed that steps to defuse the standoff in eastern Ladakh should simultaneously cover all the friction point
