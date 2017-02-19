Indian men vs Pakistani men in lean body mass

Shazzad123
Its been proven by many scientific facts that lean body mass has a strong correlation with athleticism in a group of people
According to a study in North India, the average Indian man was 46 kg without working out and the average Indian woman was 32 kg without working out
These numbers are exceptionally small on worldwide statistics because Chinese and Korean men have reported a lean body mass of 52 kg without working out
The average African American has a lean body mass of 63 kg without working out
Average Latino American is 55 kg without working out
Here is the North Indian study
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/dia.2011.0014
Obviously, height plays a role because the more height equals more lean body mass in general due to bones adding to the number but there is also an extra amount of fat mass too. The average Indian on the American study was 172 cm when they recorded their average at 53 kg after 6 months of workout in America.
53 kg after working out is literally the lowest amount on planet earth
Average Pakistanis without working out are walking around with 56 kg of lean body mass
https://annals-ashkmdc.org/index.php/ashkmdc/article/view/240
Lean body mass and muscular physqiues by ethnic group in Pakistan
Sindhi men - 55 kg
Sindhi women - 43 kg
Pashtun male - 57 kg
Pashtun female - 44 kg
Punjabi men - 53 kg
Punjabi women - 43 kg
Hazara men - 59 kg
Hazara women - 43 kg
Baloch men - 52 kg
Baloch women - 45 kg
Just to let you know, the average Baloch man on the study was significantly shorter than others which explains the lower kg. However if you look at it from pound for pound amounts. Baloch men have some of the highest lean body mass in Pakistan.
The average Indian man is 1 kg more than the average Baloch woman without working out
The average Chinese and Mexican in America after 6 months of working out jumped from 52 kg to 59 kg
The average Indian man was 45 kg in America and jumped to 53 kg after working out for 6 months
Many scientist believe that famines, vegetarianism, and poverty has led to the significant low lean body mass and extra layer of fat mass seen in Indian people. This also affects cognitive function as well too.
