Indian men vs Pakistani men in lean body mass

Its been proven by many scientific facts that lean body mass has a strong correlation with athleticism in a group of peopleAccording to a study in North India, the average Indian man was 46 kg without working out and the average Indian woman was 32 kg without working outThese numbers are exceptionally small on worldwide statistics because Chinese and Korean men have reported a lean body mass of 52 kg without working outThe average African American has a lean body mass of 63 kg without working outAverage Latino American is 55 kg without working outHere is the North Indian studyObviously, height plays a role because the more height equals more lean body mass in general due to bones adding to the number but there is also an extra amount of fat mass too. The average Indian on the American study was 172 cm when they recorded their average at 53 kg after 6 months of workout in America.53 kg after working out is literally the lowest amount on planet earthAverage Pakistanis without working out are walking around with 56 kg of lean body massLean body mass and muscular physqiues by ethnic group in PakistanSindhi men - 55 kgSindhi women - 43 kgPashtun male - 57 kgPashtun female - 44 kgPunjabi men - 53 kgPunjabi women - 43 kgHazara men - 59 kgHazara women - 43 kgBaloch men - 52 kgBaloch women - 45 kgJust to let you know, the average Baloch man on the study was significantly shorter than others which explains the lower kg. However if you look at it from pound for pound amounts. Baloch men have some of the highest lean body mass in Pakistan.The average Indian man is 1 kg more than the average Baloch woman without working outThe average Chinese and Mexican in America after 6 months of working out jumped from 52 kg to 59 kgThe average Indian man was 45 kg in America and jumped to 53 kg after working out for 6 monthsMany scientist believe that famines, vegetarianism, and poverty has led to the significant low lean body mass and extra layer of fat mass seen in Indian people. This also affects cognitive function as well too.