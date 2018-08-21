/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Indian men sexually harass Israeli female backpackers

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by hussain0216, Aug 21, 2018 at 6:55 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2018 at 6:55 PM #1
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,556
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +4 / 10,871 / -24
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    [​IMG]
    Indian men sexually harass Israeli female backpackers
    Four women staying at secluded guest house in Kasar Devi recall ‘hell’ of drunken men slipping notes under their door asking for sexual favors, peeking through windows and attempting to break in.
    Itamar Eichner|Published: 08.21.18 , 14:20

    Facebook and Twitter


    Following ther incident, the father of one of the women called the operational hotline of Magnus International Search and Rescue services to ask for help.








    The rescue company called the local police and instructed the Israeli women how to respond in case the men manage to break into the room.

    Additional Videos


    The incident commenced around 2am in Kasar Devi, a relatively small and isolated village located in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.



    The father of one of the backpackers who contacted the rescue services siad "somebody was attempting to break into their room."



    "Letters with blatant sexual proposals were slid under the door," the father added.



    "(Somebody) was peeking through the window with a flashlight," according to the rescue company's agent who called the Israeli backpackers at the time of the incident.



    "After 15 minutes the men left the premises. However, the women remained terrified. They felt like they were still in danger and did not know whether the men would come back," the Magnus agent said.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    "At some point we were very concerned that the men would break into the room and asked the backpackers to send us a picture (of the room). We saw the room had windows, so we instructed the women to take out the curtains stick and use it for defense in case the drunken men succeeded in entering the room," he explained.





    Notes slid under the door with sexual proposals " titlecredit="" style="padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; font-family: arial; border: 0px; outline: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; position: relative; pointer-events: none !important; cursor: default !important;">[​IMG]
    Notes slid under the door with sexual proposals




    Only after two hours of anxiety, the police arrived at the scene and accompanied the backpackers to the nearest Chabad house where they spent Shabbat.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    One of the girls, identified as K., 22, who was involved in the incident, said that she and three more young Israelis arrived at the guest house very late and were eager to go to bed. "But, there was one man who began harassing us."



    "At the beginning, he offered us water. Then he slipped a letter under the door asking us to join his bed. We were shocked. We didn't fully realized what was happening and told him to go away, but he continued and suddenly we saw him peeking through the window with a flashlight," K. recalled.



    "I called my father in hysterics in Israel and he contacted Magnus that took charge of matter. In the meantime, the man didn't give up trying to break through the door shouting: 'Lady, give me a kiss,'" K. added.



    Another one of the girls, identified as A., described the experience as "hell. There is no other way to put it. (It was) like a horror movie."



    Hilik Magnus, the founder and chief rescuer of Magnus, said the aforementioned incident is the third one within the last three months in which drunken Indians have attempted to break into the rooms of Israeli female backpackers staying in guest houses.
     
  2. Aug 21, 2018 at 6:56 PM #2
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,556
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +4 / 10,871 / -24
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
  3. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:07 PM #3
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,839
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 499 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Why people go straight to boobs and vagina? There are so many things to be explored and savoured. Navel, abdomen, armpits, liplock, cheeks, shoulders, back... etc. I personally feel women look most sensual in saree.
     
  4. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:10 PM #4
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,839
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 499 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Don't you agree, @Areesh and @fitpOsitive?
     
  5. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:21 PM #5
    Starlord

    Starlord SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,322
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,977 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Bobs and Vagane
     
  6. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:23 PM #6
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,636
    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,488 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Ukraine
    it's a meme now.... indian dude asking to bob and vagine pics
     
  7. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:26 PM #7
    Zee-shaun

    Zee-shaun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,058
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 1,523 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  8. Aug 21, 2018 at 7:28 PM #8
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,807
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 12,706 / -5
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    Just some random Bobs and Vegana guys attracted to exotic Juice Bobs and Vegana.It's not a big deal in India.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 7:35 PM
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 3, Guests: 4)
  1. Evil Flare