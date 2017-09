There is indeed terrorism in Pakistan. But is supporting terror the country's national policy? What can Pakistan gain from exporting terrorism? Money or honor? Is India really an IT superpower that produces engineers and doctors when it is hell-bent on believing Pakistan is evil?India also seems to assess China's strategic hostility with its own logic: China's sound relations with Pakistan are to counter India. China's road construction in Doklam is to threaten the security of its Siliguri Corridor and China's Belt and Road initiative operates programs with Pakistan and other South Asian countries to encircle India. In any case, India's interests always reside at the epicenter of this logic.