An exclusive story in today’s Times of India claims that India has made Russian projects to construct more nuclear power plants in India conditional on Moscow persuading Beijing to give up its opposition to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). India argues that sans NSG membership it will be constrained to settle for an indigenous nuclear energy program. Working backwards, the logic goes, China must lift its block on India’s NSG membership and Moscow must prevail upon Beijing to fall in line or else India will freeze tens of billions of dollars’ worth lucrative nuclear commerce for Russia’s nuclear vendor in the Indian market.Read more: Will Russia’s initiative on Afghanistan succeed despite India’s resistance? The best spin one can give is that India is finding an alibi to roll back its nuclear power programme altogether.This tantalizing story has been deliberately leaked to the media just 2 weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia. The Indian establishment appears to be signaling displeasure over Moscow’s reluctance to get involved in the India-China muddle. Extraneous factors might also have crept in such as our disquiet over the visible deepening of the Sino-Russian alliance and Moscow’s growing friendship with Pakistan.The best spin one can give is that India is finding an alibi to roll back its nuclear power program altogether. Conceivably, now that the Westinghouse has gone bankrupt, the Indian elites may have become disillusioned and lost interest in nuclear power. Equally, influential sections of Indian corporate industry may be seeking an energy policy that gives more weightage to fossil fuel, especially America’s shale gas and oil. The Hindu newspaper reported that Prime Minister Modi has plans to repeat his Madison Square Garden stage performance in New York (September 2014) sometime next month in Houston with a view to entice Big Oil and catch Donald Trump’s attention. The prognosis is that Texas is back as King of the oil world Read more: Indian fears: Is Russia joining Pakistan-China in CPEC? It is incomprehensible why the NSG membership is so terribly important for India, and, secondly, why we should drag the cooperation with Russian into the impasse.However, the real issue here is that India-Russia relations seem to be heading for a stressful period. There is sophistry in the Indian argument linking the setting up of Russian nuclear power plants with India’s NSG membership. It is incomprehensible why the NSG membership is so terribly important for India, and, secondly, why we should drag the cooperation with Russian into the impasse. Since this NSG membership bit was first put into our mind by our American friends, why don’t we seek the help of President Trump to persuade China?