Indian Media Resorts to Cheap Tactics Once Again as FATF Deadline Approaches

Morpheus

Morpheus

Mar 5, 2017
Indian Media Resorts to Cheap Tactics Once Again as FATF Deadline Approaches

Posted 15 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum



The Indian media is propagating false information against Pakistan to undermine the latter’s efforts in combating money laundering and terror financing.

In a series of tweets, a Twitter user, @TabeshQ, has exposed how India has used disinformation to decelerate Pakistan’s considerable progression toward all the 27 benchmarks set in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361335320877424641

A few days ago, a new report titled ‘Pakistan Ramps Up its Deception Game as FATF Deadline Approaches’ was published by the notorious Indian news agency, Asian News International (ANI).



The ANI had lost its credibility when EU DisinfoLab had revealed how the website is using hybrid warfare tactics that rely on influencing methods and the dissemination of fake news to malign Pakistan internationally.
The report that was published on the website quotes a ‘Special Report’ by a thinktank called ‘Center of Political and Foreign Affairs’ (CPFA) authored by ‘Robert Duchemin’. It claims that “Pakistan is pushing a propaganda effort to convince the FATF to take Islamabad out of grey list”.



This leads to the question of the identity of Robert Duchemin, a writer with no digital footprint, and no introduction whatsoever.


The thinktank itself has a suspicious-looking website with no contact information or office details. Moreover, there are no regular reports or articles published on this website except for the report on Pakistan.
According to Daniel S. Hamilton who is the Executive Director of Center for Transatlantic Relations at the John Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies, the President of CPFA, Fabien Baussart, is known in France for his close connections with the Kremlin and Russian business.


A supposedly-incognito author has written a deceptive report that has been published in a susceptible thinktank, reported by a non-credible agency that no one is questioning.

The series of tweets has uncovered this deplorable disinformation campaign run by the Indian media to weaken Pakistan’s efforts against money laundering.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361335747282894852

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361335852526362628

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361336047980974090

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361336255234072579

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361336672466726916

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361336941090918405

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361337252748607490

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361337412295786497

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361337557028646918

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361337694048169987

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361337854543167493

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361338281938604041

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361338454479675393

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361338769941618689

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361338928842866689

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361339128449798145

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361339406045638657

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361339555115380736

https://twitter.com/TabeshQ/status/1361372368799625226


Another Network busted. Another dead man brought back to life. This time someone from the 18th century.
 
waz

waz

Yep doing what they do. Their false narratives need to be countered, alongside obvious government efforts to get Pakistan out of the grey list.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Another Network busted. Another dead man brought back to life. This time someone from the 18th century.
Just shows the hatred, fear and powerlessness india and indians feel with regards to Pakistan.............:disagree:........August the 14th 1947 is still hurting and ruining the health of indians even today.......................:disagree:
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

we should pay in kind and do the same with these mofo indians. they dont care what the world thinks of them and carry on with their narrative. we need to build our narrative on their fake newj and feku narrative.

BUT sadly nothing will happen.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

EU DisInfoLab report is going to cost them more than what India expects. They are already gone mad over Indian Chronicles. Surely, Pakistan is going to use these references along with a debate being held by EU Parliament recently, to destroy Indian falsified narrative. In-fact, DisInfoLab report and other independent discussions are becoming handy in this regard. Say thanks to continuous Indian false propaganda as they needed 1000 lies to cover one.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

I think we are already building our narrative against india FAKE NEWS & PROPAGANDA, albeit very slowly.
Another Network busted. Another dead man brought back to life. This time someone from the 18th century.
Half the indians who work for the indian FAKE NEWS & PROPAGANDA disinfo labs and factories seem to spend most of their time on PDF.................................... :disagree:
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

They don't need Eurodysinfo lab to act on anything. Indian propaganda didn't put you in trouble but credible evidence did. Campaigns against a particular country are nothing new. If Indian media is campaigning against Pakistan, what do you expect them to do to their enemy? Pakistan also does the same, although with little success.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

The same indian "credible" evidence that you have 0 evidence for....................................:disagree:

