Indian Media Reaffirms Its Status as Clowns

As per Indian media some senior taliban leader named as Amir ul Mumineen has told them that Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada is killed by Pakistani security forces for some reason: The person that Taliban call Amir ul Mumineen is Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada himself. There is no one else that they call Amir ul Mumineen. Simply it is Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada himself who told clowns in Indian media that he was killed by Pakistani security forces