India had the most bomb blasts in the world in 2016, says report

India witnessed the maximum bombings in the world last year, even more than war-torn Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a report. There were 406 such incidents, which include IED and ordnance explosive blasts, in the country. Iraq came second with almost half the number at 221, the report by the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) said though it did not mention the casualties.