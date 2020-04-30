What's new

Indian Media: Look What Pak Commando's Trained Fighters Did To Indian Army !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,232
169
132,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pak Commandos' Hand Suspected In Deadly J&K Encounter, Say Sources

The group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have been able to evade thousands of security forces for eight days while nine soldiers have died in the encounter.
All IndiaReported by Rajeev Ranjan, Edited by Divyanshu Dutta RoyUpdated: October 17, 2021 10:04 pm IST




Pak Commandos' Hand Suspected In Deadly J&K Encounter, Say Sources

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has been underway since earlier this week.



New Delhi:
The ferocity of the fighting between security forces and the group of terrorists holed up in the jungles of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for at least eight days suggests the infiltrators were trained by Pakistani commandos, sources in the army and police have said.
Nine soldiers including two Junior Commissioned Officers or JCOs have been killed in the line of duty, fighting these terrorists since Monday, in what has become the deadliest encounter for India's military in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

qqu4134o


Jammu and Kashmir Poonch encounter: Security forces have launched a massive operation in the area.
It is also unclear if any of the terrorists have been killed since no bodies have been found yet. The fighting in the 8-9 km stretch of thick forest has continued despite a massive combing operation, a tight cordon and intense shelling.
In the first brush with these terrorists, five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed on the night of October 10 in the Dera Wali Gali area of Poonch, which is close to the Line of Control.

qcqmc4d4

Subedar Ajay Singh (L) and Subedar Ajay Singh (R) who were killed in the encounter.

Following this, an army group searching for the terrorists were ambushed in the forests of Nar Khas on Thursday. Two soldiers were killed and two more, including a JCO, went missing. Their bodies were recovered after a tough operation two days later.
Sources in the army and the local police suggest that the fact that this group of terrorists have been able to inflict such heavy casualties while managing to evade thousands of security forces for eight days suggests they were trained by elite commandos of the Pakistani military.
jodje7v

Family members and villagers attend the funeral of rifleman Yogambar Singh (27) killed in the encounter.
"The group of terrorists may also include Pakistani commandos. But we will only know for sure once they are shot down," an officer, requesting not to be named, said.

Going ahead, security sources have been asked to proceed cautiously and instructed that even if the operation gets drawn out, it must be ensured there are no more casualties.
For now, the terrorists are believed to have been cornered in one area and with the help of the army's para commandos and helicopters, security forces are optimistic about an end to the deadly encounter sooner than later, sources said.

If Pak Commando trained folks can do this then just imagine what hell the Commandos can unleash !!
 
GOAT

GOAT

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 15, 2021
6
0
6
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
This is purely conjecture on the part of the Indians. The indigenous resistance fighters are highly motivated and capable belligerents. They know the terrain, they know themselves, and they know the enemy which come from far flung areas of India. Pakistani commando support is not required (nor substantiated) for this type of guerilla war.
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
715
-3
1,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
GOAT said:
This is purely conjecture on the part of the Indians. The indigenous resistance fighters are highly motivated and capable belligerents. They know the terrain, they know themselves, and they know the enemy which comes from far flung areas of India. Pakistani commando support is not required (nor substantiated) for this type of guerilla war.
Click to expand...
This will go over the heads of the chest beating awam who cannot see through the devious agenda of the foe.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,232
169
132,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HammerHead081 said:
Good job on discrediting the indigenous freedom fighting movement by joining hand in Indian propaganda of “pakistani hand” and “pakistani terrorist”.
Click to expand...
You always come up with some weird notions.
How is exposing Indian helplessness considered joining hands.
If i were an Indian, I would be very concerned and depressed to learn that thousands of Indian soldiers are running around like a headless Chickens in an area they keep harping to be their territory.
At the end of the day, they are claiming Pakistan trained.....what's new in that as they always blabber this accusation.... get the drift .
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
715
-3
1,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Windjammer said:
You always come up with some weird notions.
How is exposing Indian helplessness considered joining hands.
If i were an Indian, I would be very concerned and depressed to learn that thousands of Indian soldiers are running around like a headless Chickens in an area they keep harping to be their territory.
At the end of the day, they are claiming Pakistan trained.....what's new in that as they always blabber this accusation.... get the drift .
Click to expand...
You need to start acting your age rather than jumping up and down and engaging in mindless chest beating. If you are gleeful over Indian soldiers getting killed over an alleged "Pakistani hand or training" you are indirectly promoting the narrative that the foe has for the freedom fighter struggle in Kashmir. They paint the indigenous movement as "Pakistani terrorists" while Pakistan in reality may not have any role in it.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,232
169
132,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HammerHead081 said:
You need to start acting your age rather than jumping up and down and engaging in mindless chest beating. If you are gleeful over Indian soldiers getting killed over an alleged "Pakistani hand or training" you are indirectly promoting the narrative that the foe has for the freedom fighter struggle in Kashmir. They paint the indigenous movement as "Pakistani terrorists" while Pakistan in reality may not have any role in it.
Click to expand...
And you should keep your feet on the ground instead of waving arms in air and drawing conclusions.
In fact you should learn to comprehend some basics .....the world doesn't exactly revolve around Indian media and in any case, more folks would be reading a newspaper than what one posts on these pages.
Get over it.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
60,844
2
121,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
you pakitanis and kashmiris are not brave . you killed a poor feeded poor trained and so innocent indian army . i will see you when you guys will fight a real army . is trah ki yateem army ko to koi bhi mar sakta hai :rofl:
 
BRAVO_

BRAVO_

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
1,686
0
2,253
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this is first moment of indian history when not even one Kashmiri political party is supporting indian federal govt thanks to waving off article 370 on the other hand indian media is playing same old tricks to divert public attention but nobody is buying their BS stories
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,739
416
75,777
Country
United States
Location
United States
Indian conclusions: Our super professional unbeatable maha bharat fame army is getting run around by militants so they must be Pakistan trained to be making a fool out of our supposedly superior army.
 
D

DocEinstein

FULL MEMBER
Mar 22, 2020
199
0
262
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
And you should keep your feet on the ground instead of waving arms in air and drawing conclusions.
In fact you should learn to comprehend some basics .....the world doesn't exactly revolve around Indian media and in any case, more folks would be reading a newspaper than what one posts on these pages.
Get over it.
Click to expand...
Ummmm you say the world does not revolve around Indian media yet you started a thread based on Indian media and sources.
I am confused.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

T
Will Coronavirus Prevent Pakistan and India Going to War This Summer?
Replies
14
Views
2K
achhu
A
waheed gul
India's NSA causing acute threat to regional, global peace
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
8K
shree835
shree835
fatman17
Contribution to Global War on Terror after 9/11
Replies
4
Views
5K
Argus Panoptes
Argus Panoptes
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF
H2O3C4Nitrogen
Pakistans General Problem
2
Replies
16
Views
4K
TalibanSwatter
TalibanSwatter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom