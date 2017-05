Pakistan’s New Decalaration on ICJ Jurisdiction Will Have No Bearing on Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Share this:

Pakistan submitted a new declaration just a fortnight before Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death for espionage by a military court.

“This case is not being brought by India under the court’s compulsory jurisdiction, as recognised by both India and Pakistan. Hence the declaration has no effect whatsoever,” said Shashank Kumar, who is currently a lawyer with the WTO’s appellate body. Kumar was previously the first Indian judicial law-clerk at the ICJ, as well as a legal adviser to the Iran-US Claims Tribunal.

These bring them almost in line with India’s 1974 declaration, except for some key sentences that Pakistan is likely to highlight during the hearings on Monday. According to clause (e), the ICJ will not have compulsory jurisdiction on “all matters related to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

India had first recognised the ICJ’s jurisdiction with a declaration in January 1956 that superseded in September 1959 with a new one, which increased the number of exceptions from four to six. These were:





(i) Disputes, in regard to which the Parties to the dispute have agreed or shall agree to have recourse to some other method or methods of settlement.





(ii) Disputes with the Government of any State which, on the date of this Declaration, is a Member of the Commonwealth of Nations.





(iii) Disputes in regard to matters which are essentially within the jurisdiction of the Republic of India.





(iv) Disputes concerning any question relating to or arising out of belligerent or military occupation or the discharge of any functions pursuant to any recommendation or decision of an organ of the United Nations, in accordance with which the Government of India have accepted obligations.





(v) Disputes in respect of which any other party to a dispute has accepted the compulsory jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice exclusively for or in relation to the purposes of such dispute; or where the acceptance of the Court’s compulsory jurisdiction on behalf of a party to the dispute was deposited or ratified less than twelve months prior to the filing of the application bringing the dispute before the Court.





(vi) Disputes with the Government of any State with which, on the date of an application to bring a dispute before the Court, the Government of India has no diplomatic relations.

Officials privy to India’s arguments state that while Pakistan will tout the 2008 bilateral agreement on consular access, India will not only argue that the pact does not supersede the ICJ’s jurisdiction, but that the document itself cannot be invoked before the UN judicial body.