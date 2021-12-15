Indian Media Helps To Promote DRDO Rustom-II UAV !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,852
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
This Is how the news article appears !!!!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rustom-II UAV crosses important milestone, will be up for production in two months
Informing about the future plans, a programme for the improved, more capable, High Altitude Long Endurance UAV is also in the works, said Dr. Thomas.
Published: 15th December 2021 10:01 PM | Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:01 PM
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
And This is the picture they publish to accompany the article. !!!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rustom-II UAV crosses important milestone, will be up for production in two months
Informing about the future plans, a programme for the improved, more capable, High Altitude Long Endurance UAV is also in the works, said Dr. Thomas.
Published: 15th December 2021 10:01 PM | Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:01 PM
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
And This is the picture they publish to accompany the article. !!!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rustom-II UAV crosses important milestone, will be up for production in two months
Informing about the future plans, a programme for the improved, more capable, High Altitude Long Endurance UAV is also in the works, said Dr. Thomas.
www.newindianexpress.com