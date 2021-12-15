What's new

Indian Media Helps To Promote DRDO Rustom-II UAV !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,852
170
135,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This Is how the news article appears !!!!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rustom-II UAV crosses important milestone, will be up for production in two months
Informing about the future plans, a programme for the improved, more capable, High Altitude Long Endurance UAV is also in the works, said Dr. Thomas.
telegram_share

Published: 15th December 2021 10:01 PM | Last Updated: 15th December 2021 10:01 PM
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

And This is the picture they publish to accompany the article. !!!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


1639606452424.png


www.newindianexpress.com

Rustom-II UAV crosses important milestone, will be up for production in two months

Informing about the future plans, a programme for the improved, more capable, High Altitude Long Endurance UAV is also in the works, said Dr. Thomas.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom