INDIAN MEDIA ON SALE: FLASH MONEYBAGS AND THEY ARE READY TO SHAMELESSLY RUN HINDUTVA CAMPAIGN

In the initial phase, the first three months, promote Hindutva through customized religious programmes to create a congenial atmosphere.

Then, the campaign will be geared up to polarize the electorate on communal lines by promoting speeches of Hindutva hardliners, the likes of Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and Mohan Bhagwat, among others.

As elections approach, the campaign will target opposition leaders, namely, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, caricaturing them using less than dignified language like Pappu, Bua and Babua, respectively, for them, in order to show them in poor light before the electorate.

They will have to run this campaign on all platforms – print, electronic, radio or digital including, e-news portals, web sites and social media such as Facebook and Twitter.