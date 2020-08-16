"Indian Media" Exporting Hate & Discrimination to Gulf | Stop Indian TV Channels to all Arab States

Indian TV media misinformation is rampant. Not just the fake news but a lot of Indian programs have now become close to incitement not only regional-language channels but on national Hindi and English-language channels. Indian Television is particularly guilty of this. The overall majority in Indian print has also given in to the Indian government’s narrative either through pressure or due to pressure coming on their other business interests. So, they actively peddling fake news with great passion and enthusiasm either. But Indian television is directly responsible as generators of this fake news and they amplify the fake news in the ecosystem and they’re a big part of that ecosystem. Amplifying, justifying, and legitimizing fake news. Indians have an alarming tolerance for dishonesty. This deeply rooted cultural behaviour comes from a desire to be polite, but on a daily basis and on a massive scale, this tolerance for dishonesty is giving them Modi and his Control Fake Media. We know them for 72 Years.