I have a problem



They don't look like Kashmiris,

and their accent is much more Punjabi than Kashmiri.

One of them mention his crop was destroyed, I am not sure which crop he was growing on hill side.



They are showing Kashmir, but people are from Punjab most probably.



Their whole argument is around mortar, which Hindu army is using just as much.



Know that Mortar is the most dumb weapon, with no guidance.

Even local winds can take a mortar barrage away from target.

Click to expand...